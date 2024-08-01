Did North and South Korean Athletes Really Take Selfies Together at Paris Olympics? Exploring Viral News

Amid political tensions between North and South Korea, news has been going viral that the athletes from the two countries took selfies together at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. The video of the following has been widely shared on the internet ever since July 30th and fans are loving it.

However, not everything can be trusted on the internet hence, users across the internet have questioned if the viral news is actually true. Yes! It is. The videos and the selfies circulated online where athletes from North and South Korea are trying to click selfies together are authentic.

It was Lim Jong-hoon who took the viral heartwarming selfie as the 27-year-old brought together the table tennis players from the South Korean team, which won bronze, and the North Korean team, which claimed silver in the mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, the users went crazy for its cross-border unity and the adorable selfie after seeing the athletes from the two countries posing for the pictures. This occurrence makes it even more noteworthy after North Korea recently announced that South Korea was its principal enemy.

The declaration has raised tensions between the two countries. Nevertheless, the viral videos and selfies have become a joy to the eyes of the fans.

North Korea's Ri Jong Sik and Kim Kum Yong, the South's Shin Yu-bin, and the winning side China team’s Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha were among the ones whom Lim was able to persuade and click together.

Fans on different social media platforms couldn't resist but to share the adorable moments between the two divided nations.

Keeping away the border tensions between the two countries, fans have been taking note of how sports have the power to bring people from two nations together despite issues.

Meanwhile, China’s table tennis world number one, Wang Chuqin, was defeated in the men’s singles a day after winning a gold medal in the mixed doubles. The top player went down for 4-2 to Truls Moregard of Sweden who is ranked 26th in the world.

The top-seeded player was shocked and in disbelief after losing the match, which resulted in him falling on the floor as he held his head.

Meanwhile, South Korea was mistakenly introduced as North Korea during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. This huge blunder compelled the organizers of the major event to apologize.

The mistake happened when the nation was entering with a flag waving down to the River Seine. Both the French and English announcers introduced them as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea.” This is the official name for North Korea.

Although the subtitle below the television during the broadcast was correct, the announcement went wrong which angered people. A report in BBC Sports stated that the South Korean Sports were even ready to file a complaint for the incident.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), with the help of their official Korean-language social media account, released a statement with a “deep apology” regarding the mistake that happened during the introduction at the opening ceremony in the City of Light.

