Did Olivia Munn Date Aaron Rodgers? Exploring Relationship Timeline

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers may have ended their relationship in 2017, but their time together continues to generate attention and discussion. The couple's romance began in 2014 when they met at the 49th Academy of Country Music Awards.

From that point on, they were frequently seen together at various high-profile events, including red carpets, award shows, and Green Bay Packers games, where Munn often cheered on Rodgers, who was then the team's quarterback.

Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers Relationship Timeline

Their relationship, however, was not without its challenges. In 2017, rumors surfaced suggesting that Munn played a role in the strained relationship between Rodgers and his family. Both Munn and Rodgers strongly denied these allegations, but the speculation persisted, especially as their relationship came to an end that same year.

The tension between Munn and Rodgers' family is further explored in Ian O’Connor’s 2024 book, Out of the Shadows: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers. The book offers new insights into the alleged rift between Munn and Rodgers' parents, Ed and Darla. The biography includes interviews with Rodgers, his friends, and his parents, shedding light on the complex dynamics within the Rodgers family during the time he was dating Munn.

April 2014- When Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers first met

Their story begins in April 2014, when Munn and Rodgers first crossed paths at the 49th ACM Awards in Las Vegas. The pair presented the award for Song of the Year together, marking the start of their public relationship. By May 2014, they were spotted together at Nobu, who was in Malibu with friends, confirming their romantic involvement. The news of their relationship came just weeks after Munn’s breakup with actor Joel Kinnaman.

Advertisement

December 2014- Family came into the story of Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers

As their relationship progressed, the first signs of tension with Rodgers' family reportedly emerged. In December 2014, according to Ed Rodgers, Munn called him and Darla to tell them she did not want them attending a Packers game in Tampa Bay.

The Rodgers parents had planned to see the game while on a holiday trip to Disney World. Ed described the call as an “angry rant,” and he recalled telling Munn, “You haven’t been on the scene very long. You’re just his girlfriend. We’re his parents.” Although Ed and Darla attended the game, they were not able to reunite with their son.

July 2015- Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers came into the public eye

Despite these underlying tensions, Munn and Rodgers continued to appear together at numerous public events. In January 2015, Rodgers brought Munn as his date to the NFL Honors event, and in February 2015, the couple was photographed together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. They also attended the Met Gala together in May 2015.

Advertisement

Munn spoke highly of Rodgers in a July 2015 interview with Good Housekeeping, praising him as a partner and expressing admiration for his dedication to fitness and health. “Aaron is different than every other man I’ve ever met,” she said, emphasizing his qualities as a good person and a motivating partner.

The shocking revelation came on Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodger’s relationship

In February 2016, Munn and Rodgers attended the 88th Academy Awards together, and in July 2016, they were seen together at the ESPYs. However, by January 2017, reports of a rift between Rodgers and his family had resurfaced, with rumors suggesting that Munn was involved in the ongoing tension. Speculation also arose that the couple was engaged after Munn was seen wearing a ring.

April 2017 Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers parted away

By April 2017, Munn and Rodgers had decided to part ways after three years of dating. The breakup did not put an end to the rumors, and in May 2018, Munn addressed the speculation during an appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Advertisement

Also read: Aaron Rodgers Finally Breaks Silence on if Ex Olivia Munn Is the Reason Behind Rift With His Family

She clarified that she had only met one of Rodgers' brothers, Jordan, and had only briefly interacted with his parents. Munn also stated that Rodgers had already been estranged from his family before they began dating and that she had encouraged him to reconcile with them.

Despite Munn's attempts to clarify the situation, Ed Rodgers disputed her account in 2024, accusing her of fabricating details to make herself look good. He insisted that the family had a strong relationship with Aaron before Munn entered the picture and that they had been regularly attending his games and staying at his house.

The complex and often contentious relationship between Olivia Munn, Aaron Rodgers, and his family continues to be a topic of fascination, with new details and differing perspectives. Let us know in the comments what you think about their relationship.