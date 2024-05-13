Did Olivia Munn Date Aaron Rodgers? FIND OUT

Aaron Rodgers is nowadays linked with an internet personality and model, Mallory Edens. She is the daughter of co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, Wesley Robert Edens, who is also reported to be a long-time friend of the 40-year-old quarterback.

However, previously, the New York Jets star has made headlines with several other women, and Olivia Munn is one of them. Did the X-Men actress ever date Rodgers? Let us have a look.

Did Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers date each other?

Yes. Olivia Munn and Aaron Rodgers were in a relationship back in 2014 after the two initially met at the Academy of Country Music Awards. The two were there to present the Song of the Year award together while he was 34 and she was 31.

A month after the award function, the two were reported to be more than just friends. In 2015, in an interview with Conan O'Brien, she said that she was not aware of who Rodgers was or what he did for a living. She recalled, “So what do you do?' And he said, 'Oh, I play football.”

The same year, in a conversation with Good Housekeeping, she mentioned Rodgers as her "boyfriend,” saying his “healthiness inspires” her. It was rumored later that the now 43-year-old American actress and the Jets QB were ready to move in and get married; however, none of them confirmed any of such news. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Their relationship, however, didn't last forever, and the two parted ways in 2017, with a source confirming to People that they “amicably ended their relationship of three years.” There were reports that the NFL star got estranged from his parents and brothers in all those three years he was with Olivia.

Olivia Munn opens up about having surrogacy with John Mulaney

Olivia Munn, who underwent a recent hysterectomy as her fifth surgery since she was diagnosed with breast cancer, is planning to have a surrogacy with her partner, John Mulaney. During a recent interview with Vogue, she also revealed that she froze her eggs in the hope of the future, prioritizing her health and family.

After remaining hopeful to produce at least one healthy embryo, it resulted in two healthy embryos after the first attempt. The actress announced unfortunate news in March where the MRI found Luminal B cancer, "an aggressive, fast-moving cancer," in both breasts. The surrogacy plan comes after the unfortunate situation she is going through currently, as she explained that she cannot carry a baby anymore.

ALSO READ: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Girlfriend Olivia Munn REVEALS Getting Diagnosed With Breast Cancer; Shares Heartfelt Message