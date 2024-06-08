In December 2023, Taylor Swift admitted while giving an interview with Time Magazine that she has been indeed dating Kansas City Chiefs superstar, Travis Kelce.

One of the highlights of the 2023-2024 NFL season was the crazy hype about Taylor being present at a slew of Chiefs games to watch her boyfriend, Kelce play. Also, the Chiefs had a stellar record of winning the games whenever Swift was in attendance.

However, a rumor is going viral that Patrick Mahomes and the entire Kansas City Chiefs have signed a petition to ban Taylor Swift from attending the team's home games in the 2024-2025 NFL season. But why? Apparently, they feel she is a distraction because of her global stardom.

Debunking the truth, the news was posted by America's Last Line of Defense. The Facebook page publishes satire and parody content. Therefore, it is safe to conclude that the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes signing petition to ban Taylor Swift is fictional news.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still together?

Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance is still going strong. The lovebirds were last spotted together at Taylor Swift's concert in Paris last month. Travis is also present in the audience alongside Taylor's gal pal Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper.

The Paris leg of Eras Tour was also Taylor Swift's first time performing her album The Tortured Poets Department in the presence of Kelce.

Who did Taylor Swift date before Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift was dating Joe Alwyn before getting into a relationship with Travis Kelce. Taylor and Joe dated from May 2017 to April 2023. Reportedly, Swift's songs like Lover, Delicate, and Call It What You Want are all believed to be inspired by her love story with Alwyn.

Did Travis Kelce propose to Taylor Swift?

Well, there were rumors of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift getting engaged this summer. However, there has been no announcement or confirmation that the Chief's Tight End has popped the big question to the Love Story singer.

Reportedly, as per an insider, Travis ‘has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon.