Did Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson shoot his shot with Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole on Instagram?

It appears Patrick Mahomes' brother may be making advances toward Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole. Kayla Nicole recently shared a post on Instagram, and Patrick Mahomes's younger brother seemed to be expressing romantic interest in her in the comments. This move suggests he may be pursuing her in the wake of her breakup with Travis Kelce.

Is Patrick Mahomes’ brother trying to flirt with Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend?

Are you wondering who Kayla Nicole is? Well, she is Travis Kelce’s last girlfriend with whom he had the longest relationship. The two started dating back in 2017 and called it quits on their romance last year, 2022. Travis Kelce is now reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

As for Kayla Nicole, she seems to be single, and looks like Patrick Mahomes’ brother is trying to change that for her. Kayla Nicole recently shared a carousel post on her Instagram, which had her photos. Her caption was something really interesting and a message to her haters.

“Studies show that people who mind their business are 135% happier than those that don’t. 🤷🏾‍♀️Some of y’all should trrryyyy iiitttttttt,” she wrote in her capture. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a green bomber jacket with a white T-shirt inside, which she paired with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, came across this post and was seemingly impressed with Kayla Nicole, who looked really pretty in those pictures. That’s exactly the compliment that Jackson Mahomes’ brother gave to Travis Kelce’s ex. “so pretty,” Jackson commented.

The former ESPN reporter didn’t ignore his comment. “Thanks Jack!” she wrote, replying to the comment of Patrick Mahomes’ brother. Jackson is currently not dating anyone as of now and it is the same with Kayla Nicole. Do you think this is a sign of something?

