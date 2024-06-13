Did Patrick Mahomes Endorse Kliff Kingsbury? Commanders’ Nick Allegretti Reveals It All

The Washington Commanders are making significant efforts to overhaul their team to make a strong impact this season. They have released several defensive players and brought in new talent. Additionally, the coaching staff is undergoing changes, with Ron Rivera out and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn joining the team.

The Commanders have also added a new offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, former coach of Texas Tech and the Arizona Cardinals. Commanders’ player Nick Allegretti revealed that Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes endorsed Kliff Kingsbury.

Allegretti's Revelation About Kingsbury

Nick Allegretti, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs for the first five seasons of his career, has shared insights about his transition to the Commanders. During his tenure with the Chiefs, Allegretti played in 17 games, starting in 13 of them. After becoming a free agent last season, the Commanders signed him. Now, he is the leading contender to start at left guard for Commanders.

On Tuesday, at Commanders’ mandatory minicamp, Allegretti spoke to the media, revealing that Patrick Mahomes’ endorsement of Kliff Kingsbury significantly influenced his decision to join the Commanders. Kingsbury was the one who recruited Patrick to Texas Tech and coached him throughout his college career. Despite Patrick’s rise to becoming one of the legendary quarterbacks in NFL history, he and Kingsbury have maintained a strong relationship.

Patrick's High Praise for Kingsbury

Patrick Mahomes has not forgotten the significant role Kliff Kingsbury played in shaping him into a legendary player. Ahead of the Super Bowl, Patrick referred to Kingsbury as a coach who "taught me a ton" as a player. Patrick played under Kingsbury at Texas Tech between 2014-2016, serving as the full-time starting quarterback for two seasons. During those two seasons, he threw for 9,705 yards and 77 touchdowns and ran for 741 yards and 22 touchdowns.

One of the important things that Kingsbury did for Patrick was not restricting his natural game or forcing him to be something he is not, which quite regularly happens when a young quarterback is groomed by a coach. While praising Kingsbury for his coaching skills, Patrick said, “He would teach me here and there how to be more mechanical and get in the pocket and the fundamentals of the game, but he never restricted who I was.” He continued,“He let me be who I was kind of on and off the field and it helped me become the player that I am."

