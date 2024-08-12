Did Patrick Mahomes Once Get So Drunk He Accidentally Gave the Lombardi Trophy to a Fan? Here’s What Really Happened

The Kansas City Chiefs have solidified their place in NFL history. He did it by reaching what many are calling dynasty status. Under the guidance of head coach Andy Reid, the Chiefs claimed their third Super Bowl title. He clenched it with a thrilling 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. This latest triumph has further cemented Reid's legacy and the Chiefs' dominance in the league.

Mahomes is no stranger to the spotlight, especially during championship parades. At last year's celebration, he famously stole the show by getting so caught up in the excitement that he accidentally handed the iconic Lombardi Trophy to a fan. This year, the Chiefs were celebrating their 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and Mahomes was at the center of attention once more.

A drunken mistake or a myth made by Patrick Mahomes?

Decked out in a custom-made WWE championship belt, ski goggles, and a beaming smile, Mahomes was clearly in high spirits. As he chugged beers and mingled with the crowd, a memorable moment unfolded that quickly went viral on social media. Video footage showed Mahomes interacting with fans, posing for photos, and, in a lighthearted yet somewhat controversial move, handing over the Lombardi Trophy to a fan in the crowd.

The celebrations following the Chiefs' victory were nothing short of spectacular. On Wednesday, the team's championship parade wound through the packed streets of Kansas City, where thousands of enthusiastic fans gathered to catch a glimpse of their heroes and the coveted Lombardi Trophy. Leading the charge was quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who once again captivated the crowd with his charisma and celebratory antics.

Advertisement

The incident sparked a flurry of reactions online, with fans and commentators alike expressing their shock and amusement. "Patrick Mahomes was so wasted at the #Chiefs Super Bowl parade that he gave a fan the Lombardi trophy," one prominent account on X (formerly Twitter) exclaimed. Others echoed similar sentiments, with some fans jokingly questioning whether Mahomes was already planning to win another trophy next year.

However, as more details emerged, it became clear that not everything was as it seemed. A closer examination of the video footage revealed that the trophy Mahomes handed over was likely a replica. The real Lombardi Trophy, known for its iconic design, does not have any additional stickers or markings. In contrast, the trophy Mahomes had in his possession featured a Chiefs sticker, suggesting it was a replica created for the parade.

This was later confirmed by a fan named Vinnie Garofalo, who spoke to Sports Radio 610 in Kansas City. Garofalo, who had brought a replica trophy to the parade, explained that Mahomes had interacted with him, raising the trophy, posing for pictures, and then handing it back before continuing on his way. Garofalo clarified that the video captured the tail end of their interaction and that Mahomes had never given him the real trophy.

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and his Lombardi trophy mix-up

Despite the lighthearted nature of the parade and the playful exchanges between Mahomes and the fans, the day was marred by a tragic incident. What was supposed to be a joyous occasion took a devastating turn when multiple people were injured, and one person lost their life in a shooting that occurred amidst the celebrations. The Kansas City Police Department reported that at least 22 people suffered gunshot wounds, with three suspects taken into custody.

Also read: Brittany Mahomes Pokes Fun at Husband Patrick’s Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Sorry I’m Not There To Dress You’

The players, coaches, and staff of the Chiefs were unharmed, but the tragedy left a profound impact on the team and the community. Mahomes, known for his deep connection to Kansas City, expressed his sorrow on social media, posting, "Praying for Kansas City." His teammate Travis Kelce also shared his grief, writing, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Advertisement