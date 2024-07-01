Did Paul Heyman Deliberately Deprive Himself of Sleep to Prepare for Promo Segment Against Bloodline on WWE SmackDown?

Paul Heyman finally defied Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline 2.0 on the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Wiseman put on an incredible display of emotions on SmackDown, sporting an unshaved face and a sleep-deprived look.

It was rumored that there would be an acknowledgment ceremony on SmackDown, which would be electrifying. Reports even emerged that The Rock might make his return. However, it turned out to be the acknowledgment ceremony of Solo Sikoa.

Heyman was asked to acknowledge Solo. With a choked voice and eyes full of tears, Heyman swerved as he went on rejecting Solo. “Solo, I love you and I acknowledge that you are not my tribal chief,” he said. The crowd at Madison Square Garden roared with thunder as Heyman said these lines. Fans on social media hailed Heyman, calling him a “Legend” for doing it so well.

And guess what? According to rumors, Heyman did not sleep at all before the Bloodline promo just to have that shattered look on his face. A popular wrestling fan page on X, Wrestlelamia, said that Heyman wasn’t acting, but was real.

What is the rumor on Paul Heyman?

According to the social media post by Wrestlelamia, “Paul Heyman wasn't acting during his performance in the Bloodline. He deliberately does not go to bed to show his disheveled look when he confronts the Bloodline.”

The rumor can be corroborated by Heyman’s earlier segment with Brock Lesnar in 2018 when The Beast had turned on him, and Heyman had to request Roman to take him in. In this promo, he had to show intense emotions, and he later revealed that he stopped shaving a week before the promo and didn’t sleep well to prepare fully for the role.

“So I didn’t shave for a week. I did the classic 1970s Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Dustin Hoffman story of I stayed up for like, I deprived myself of sleep several days walking in and stayed up the night before,” Heyman said while speaking to Paul Rubin on his Tetragrammation show last year.

Heyman has also said that he comes from a family of “insomniacs” and has a family history of sleep disorders. “I don’t sleep that much, I come from a long line of insomniacs,” the Hall of Famer said in 2016, in an interview with Awful Announcing.

What’s next for Paul Heyman?

After getting beaten up by Solo and his cohorts on SmackDown last week, it’s clear that he’s going to be away from WWE’s shows for a while. Having turned face, this gives Heyman the option to return with Roman Reigns and take on Solo’s Bloodline.

Reigns’ return to WWE is highly expected around SummerSlam 2024, which is in August. Solo Sikoa is rumored to take on Cody Rhodes, but that match hasn’t been locked yet. By all accounts, Heyman is expected to work backstage and only return with Roman Reigns. The storyline would feature the OG Bloodline comprising Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn taking on the new Bloodline 2.0. That’s a contest every fan is willing to see.

