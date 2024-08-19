Did Rhea Ripley Go On Date With Jey Uso? Mami Reveals

Rhea Ripley’s romantic storyline with Jey Uso might not be over. The two, though, had started on a good note, but it didn’t take off. A few weeks ago, Jey Uso had said that he was interested in Rhea Ripley and would like to go out on a date with her.

Uso even invited her to a date at Waffle House. Moreover, this also isn’t the first time, Uso has shown interest in Ripley. During the Dominik-Ripley saga, when Dirty Dom betrayed Mami, Jey Uso showed interest in Mami.

So, did Rhea Ripley go on a date with Jey Uso at Waffle House? While speaking about this at the Fanatics Fest event, Ripley said, “He has not taken me to Waffle House… YET.” So, a date is yet to happen and there are also good chances that something might develop between the two in the coming weeks.

However, WWE might not have pushed the romantic storyline further, because Jey’s father, Rikishi, was against it. While speaking on their storyline, the Hall of Famer had lambasted the WWE creatives for their script .

“I have hair on the back of my neck (standing up) every time I watch him. SummerSlam, where is he? 'I don't know, let's write him in; he likes Mami.' That's the best the writer's got? 'Let's write him into a relationship with Mami' What y'all trying to do, break his marriage up?

The WWE creatives then went a step back on the Jey-Rhea Ripley storyline, and the focus was shifted to the Rhea-Damian Priest partnership.

Rhea’s association with Damian isn’t romantic, but the two Judgement Day members have taken swords against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan for wreaking the group. At SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio stabbed Rhea in the back costing her attempt at the Women’s World Championship.

While Dominik sided with Liv Morgan, Priest, who was another victim of betrayal at SummerSlam tied up with Ripley to take revenge on the two. In the last episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley and Priest came hammer and tongs against Morgan and Dominik. While Ripley chased down Morgan backstage, Priest neutralized JD Mcdonagh who came---

Ripley and Damian Priest are expected to take on Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio at Bash in Berlin on August 31, 2024. Let’s wait and watch what tomorrow’s Monday Night RAW episode has in store.

