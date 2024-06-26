Did Robert Whittaker Almost Withdraw From Ikram Aliskerov Fight In Saudi Arabia? The Reaper's Manager Gives Insight

It was recently revealed that Robert Whittaker underwent an emergency surgery prior to his fight against Ikram Aliskerov. The Reaper’s manager recently detailed the reasons why the UFC middleweight had to overcome this.

Robert Whittaker dominated Ikram Aliskerov in their much-anticipated bout. Coming off of a few losses, the New Zealand native had a lot of pressure to win this fight. Despite shortcomings, The Reaper managed to outclass his opponent.

Robert Whittaker’s manager gives intel on his emergency surgery prior to Ikram Aliskerov fight

Whittaker’s manager Titus Day recently exposed his emergency surgery that almost canceled UFC Fight Night. He claimed that the middleweight contender had an abscess flare that prevented him from training.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Titus Day did a tell-all. He spoke about how one of Robert Whittaker’s career-defining performances almost had a roadblock.

Aside from that, he also revealed that Robert Whittaker was unable to function due to the pain that this had caused. Twenty-four hours before flying to Saudi Arabia to fight Ikram Aliskerov, ‘Bobby Knuckles’ underwent a surgery that ultimately helped him.

Despite the rocky beginning, Robert Whittaker knocked out Ikram Aliskerov in Saudi Arabia. Fans anticipate The Reaper to fight Khamzat Chimaev for his next fight now.

Also read: Sean Strickland Explains Why He Won’t Fight Robert Whittaker in UFC Middleweight Title Eliminator

Advertisement

Robert Whittaker’s hilarious response to Khamzat Chimaev

Despite the masterclass performance against Aliskerov, fans express their desire to witness Robert Whittaker going against Khamzat Chimaev. Although that was the fight that almost came to fruition, the Russian contender had to withdraw due to issues regarding his health.

After Whittaker’s recent victory, Chimaev congratulated him. However, it appeared that Borz wanted to fight him regardless. The Reaper had a hysterical response to the call out.

When Whittaker was questioned regarding Chimaev’s ‘see you soon’ callouts, the New Zealand native chuckled. “See you soon, it’s like, where?” said The Reaper. This one-liner left himself alongside the host snickering.

“You can’t get into any country,” said Robert Whittaker. He claimed that the Russian contender cannot enter into other countries at the moment. Although they laughed it off, The Reaper expressed his desire to fight Borz.

“I don’t pick my fights. If that’s a fight that UFC wants,” said Robert Whittaker. The New Zealand native believes that his fight against Khamzat Chimaev will to come to fruition in the near future if the organization desires.