Did Roman Reigns Play in the NFL? All About the Tribal Chief’s Past in Sports Before WWE

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns might not be around in WWE for some time, but the fans are still interested in knowing about him. For Roman Reigns a query that has been making the rounds on the internet is whether he ever played National Football League (NFL) before making it to the WWE.

The straight answer to the question is that Roman Reigns couldn’t make it to the NFL Draft 2007, but he was selected as a free agent for the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, Roman Reigns had huge aspirations to play football, just like his cousin Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson but it was cut short because of leukemia hitting him during the team’s physical test.



A brief on Roman Reigns’ football history

Roman Reigns has not shied away from speaking about the fact that football was indeed his first choice in college. He played the sport for almost four years (2004-2007) while in college.

And he wasn't one of those average guys out there just acting as fillers. Roman Reigns, who then played as Joe Anoa'i was a terrific defensive player for his team. He played defensive tackle for four seasons at Georgia Tech and was a college teammate of Calvin Johnson.

In his final campaign, Joe finished with 40 tackles, including 4.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. That season also earned him the first-team All-ACC Honors. However, despite all the great numbers, Roman Reigns went undrafted for the NFL in 2007.

After being not selected for the NFL, the Minnesota Vikings signed him as a free agent, but that was a short story as he was axed the following month after being diagnosed with Leukemia. He then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in August of the same year, but he was once again cut a week after signing.

In 2008, Roman signed with the Edmonton Eskimos (now Elks) of the Canadian Football League (CFL). He featured in five games overall, starting three of them. He was released from the team later that year, and he bid goodbye to his football career from there on.

He turned his focus towards professional wrestling, which was also his family’s legacy. His father Sika Anoa’i and his uncle Afa Anoa’i were the popular Tag Team partners known as The Wild Samoans were profound wrestlers.

Roman Reigns also followed in their footsteps and in 2010 signed with WWE, where he started with FCW (then NXT). He made his main roster debut in 2012 at Survivor Series alongside Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins under the group, ‘The Shield’.

When is Roman Reigns returning to WWE?

The Tribal Chief is currently on a sabbatical from wrestling. He hasn’t been around since losing his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. His reign as WWE Champion for 1,316 days is one of the longest in the WWE.

As of now, there is no confirmed report of Roman Reigns’ return, but it is speculated that he might be seen around SummerSlam which is on August 3, 2024. Reigns has been the face of the company for more than a decade now, where he faced dejection from the crowd for the first seven years when he played face. He found acceptance only in 2020, when he returned after his Leukemia recovery, playing heel alongside Paul Heyman.

So, not just in football, Roman Reigns has faced rejections and setbacks in his wrestling career too, but he has always bounced back strongly each time.

