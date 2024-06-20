Did Romanian Soccer Fans Really Chant ‘Putin’ During Euro 2024 Match Against Ukraine? Exploring Viral Rumor

Romania defeated Ukraine 3-0 in their Group E opener at Euro 2024 at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. Prior to kickoff, Ukraine players stood with their flags draped around their shoulders.

Ukraine is in a war-torn situation following Russia's invasion, thus the players have declared that they are playing for their army and countrymen to give them something to celebrate.

But the Romanian fans seemed to support Russia. On June 17, 2024, X user @MyLordBebo tweeted a video claiming to show Romanian soccer supporters screaming "Putin" during their country's opening game against Ukraine in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship in Germany.

Did the fans really chant “Putin”?

The caption read, "Romanian fans chanted 'Putin!' During the Euro 2024 match against Ukraine. The Ukrainian team lost to the Romanian team with a score of 0:3.



In the video, fans appear to be screaming Russian President Vladimir Putin's name twice after a few drum beats, followed by additional drumming. A location tag on the film indicated that the game took place in the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The MyLordBebo video has over 1.9 million views till the time this piece was written.

However, it remained unclear whether the audio came from the footage MyLordBebo shared. Many X users said the audio was manipulated or derived from another source, although others felt it was genuine. So, we have been unable to confirm whether the video is true or not, but we uncovered a video where there are no shouts of just "Putin" but various chants are heard.

One X user stated that this video, shared by X user @GiggiGLAU, included the original sound. The user stated that the @GiggiGLAU video showed Romanian supporters screaming "Putin khuylo" — which roughly translates to "Putin is s***" in Ukrainian. Other X users reported that @GiggiGLAU's video featured the actual audio. However, Snopes was unable to determine whether this was the original audio.

According to German news agency Bild, Romanian supporters were cheering on Ukraine at the start of the match. According to the publication, "The 40,000 or so Romanian fans started chanting 'Ukraine' loudly in the early stages and showed their solidarity with their neighboring country. Goosebumps!" So, instead of supporting Putin, Romanians would support Ukraine.

So, there is a high chance of fans calling out Putin but one thing is for sure it wasn’t in any way to demean Ukraine and their situation.

Ukraine trashed 3-0 by Romania in the Euro’s 2024

Romania began their Euro 2024 campaign with a convincing 3-0 win over Ukraine. Nicolae Stanciu's blast put them on their way, following a woeful clearance by Ukraine and Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin. Ukraine had their chances but was thwarted by a tenacious Romanian defense, with Razvan Marin and Denis Dragus scoring after halftime to seal a comfortable victory.

Romania had been second best until captain Stanciu hammered the ball into the top corner from range in the 29th minute, taking advantage of Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's poor distribution. Romania dominated from that point forward, and they increased their lead just after the interval when Razvan Marin's speculative shot crawled under Lunin.

