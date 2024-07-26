Did Russell Wilson Play in the MLB? Exploring Baseball Career of Former Seahawks Quarterback

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson played in the NFL for twelve years. The Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft. The 35-year-old led the franchise to its first Super Bowl in his second season. Some reports suggest that Wilson played in the MLB. Find out the truth inside this article.

Wilson has made it to the Pro Bowl 9 times in his NFL career. He was the NFL passing rating leader in 2015 and the NFL passing touchdowns leader in 2017. After representing the Seahawks for ten years, Russell joined the Broncos. After serving the Broncos for two years, he moved to the Steelers this season.

Did Russell Wilson play in the MLB?

Wilson played both football and baseball at NC State from 2008 to 2010. According to Rivals, he hit .467 as a junior. After his senior year, the Orioles selected him in the 41st round. He was drafted pretty low because he also played football at NC State.

Russell played 106 games as second base for NC State. During his college years, he hit five home runs and stole 17 bases, maintaining an average of .282. In his final season, he also pitched ten games. In his 12.1 innings pitched, he conceded eight earned runs and struck out eight batters.

No, Russell Wilson has never played in the MLB. But the Steelers QB has a contract with one of the sides. The Colorado Rockies selected the Super Bowl XLVIII winner as the 140th overall pick in the 2010 MLB draft.

“He wanted to play football and baseball and be the best he could at both,” Rockies scout Jay Matthews told ESPN. Wilson played in minor league baseball for two seasons.

Wilson represented the Low-A Tri-City Dust Devils and the Single-A Asheville Tourists. The Rangers picked him in the minor-league portion during the 2013 Rule 5 Draft. He was traded to the Yankees in 2018. He can do it with the Yankees if he resumes his baseball career.

Russell Wilson at spring training

Wilson has been spotted at spring training multiple times. He visited camps in Texas and New York. However, the NFL star wasn’t there to try his hands at baseball. He was more of a motivational speaker for the rest of the squad. Sometimes, he went to camps just as a teammate to hang around with other players.

Russell changed his mind on one instance during his trip to the Yankees camp in 2019. He got an at-bat at their spring training. Wilson faced Braves southpaw Max Fried.