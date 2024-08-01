Did Russell Wilson Really Fight Justin Fields for Saying ‘He Should Be Making Subs at Subway’? Exploring Viral Tweet

A tweet has been going viral on social media where it states that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were involved in a fight during the franchise’s training camp.

The widely circulated tweet also stated that after throwing a quick touchdown pass, Justin turned to Wilson and said, “Most expensive backup in the league, should be making subs at subway.”

It was later stated that Wilson got angry by the sentence, which resulted in him sleeping Fields “with an open-handed slap,” which led to the “team scuffle.”

Meanwhile, there were several tweets that suggested that Russ was not even in between the brawl as he, wearing the number 3 jersey, was standing away from the team.

A fight indeed broke out during the practice. During Wednesday’s practice session, many players of the Steelers got into a huge altercation for a late hit on Fields.

However, there is no proof that Russell was the one to do it or the two got involved in the dispute. It has been said that the player got hit by the defense, and the quarterback fell to the ground. His offensive linemen then naturally reacted and defended him.

A clip by a user on X (formerly Twitter) stated that it was linebacker Elandon Roberts and defensive back Beanie Bishop who hit the former Chicago Bears signal caller on a run which was followed by Troy Fautanu coming into the quarterback’s defense.

Meanwhile, the franchise had some additions to their quarterback list when they acquired Wilson and Fields, as the two are anticipated to be their upcoming starters. The franchise is currently monitoring Fields to decide if he could take on that role.

The franchise has gone through a complete change in their rosters as they have bought several new players, and the ongoing training camp is the only way to test their abilities and to know who fits where and when.

The Steelers will use both their quarterbacks, Wilson and Fields, in the pre-season; however, when the NFL season kicks off, the franchise will decide who can lead as their starting quarterback.

Fields was traded by the Bears this year on March 16 for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This might result in a fourth-round pick if Fields plays at least 51% of snaps in the upcoming season.

Meanwhile, Fields was declined by the Steelers to pick up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, and the QB is now playing his last year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old has started 10-28 games for the Bears, and with the franchise, he has thrown for 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions.

The Steelers are set to kick off their regular season on September 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, which will be followed by a match against the Denver Broncos on September 15.

They will then face the Los Angeles Chargers on September 22, and their last match of the month will be against the Indianapolis Colts on September 29.

