Did Seth Rollins Really Get Hurt On WWE RAW After Six Tsunamis From Bronson Reed? Find Out

Seth Rollins was involved in a violent physical altercation with Bronson Reed on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The heavyweight wrestler showcased his anger on Rollins, attacking The Visionary One with six brutal Splashes or Tsunamis from the top rope. Even though Rollins appeared to be hurt with blood in his mouth, it might have been work.

Generally, when WWE Superstars get legitimately hurt, the company addresses it, releasing a public statement that they could be sidelined for a certain period. Following this week's RAW, the company didn't officially release any statement regarding Rollins' injury. Hence, there is a good chance he is fine.

The former World Heavyweight Champion's blood from the mouth could have been a fake blood pill that is frequently used by professional wrestlers. Not to mention, how good Seth is in selling moves due to his years of experience as an in-ring competitor.

Six enormous Tsunamis against a top star like Seth Rollins might have been the most significant moment in Bronson Reed's main roster career. Exhibiting signs of internal bleeding from Seth's mouth, the segment made Bronson appear like a dangerous monster.

Since Braun Strowman, there hasn't been a big monster in the main event level. WWE took a chance with seven-foot-tall giant Omos, but he lacks the necessary skills or charisma to be a top star. For months, he hasn't featured on TV.

Therefore, Bronson Reed could be WWE's answer to finding a big monster. He might not be seven feet tall, but he is noticeably big with a billed weight of 330 pounds. Despite the size, he effortlessly performs high-flying moves in the squared circle, including the Tsunami on Seth Rollins.

After being the guest referee in the match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam , the assault on Rollins suggested his next feud. Even though Seth still seems to have issues with the Best In the World, the rivalry with the 35-year-old monster could be a filler feud as of now.

With no big event coming up until Survivor Series, it could be a great encounter, especially if WWE wants to push Bronson, who demonstrated his talent on NXT, to win the NXT North American Championship.

Given Seth's recent spat with CM Punk, they will seemingly lock horns later this year or earlier in 2025 on the road to WrestleMania 41. Waiting till earlier next year means the Best In the World will be done with the feud with Drew McIntyre.

