Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Really Call Jamal Murray a 'Choker' After Canada’s Loss to France? Exploring Viral Tweet

Canada’s hopes for a medal in the 2024 Olympics were dashed with an 82-73 defeat by France in the men’s basketball quarterfinals on Tuesday. Despite being favorites for the gold, Team Canada is heading home early, and a tweet is circulating that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blamed Murray, calling him a choker.

Gilgeous-Alexander tried to carry a struggling team one last time, evident especially in the second quarter, but it wasn't enough.

Fans quickly identified the problem areas, particularly Jamal Murray and Dillon Brooks, who combined for a mere nine points on a dreadful 4-of-22 shooting. Murray's Olympics were tough, averaging only six points on 29% shooting and a meager 14.3% from three-point range.

Given his performance, it's no shock if SGA did indeed call Murray a choker. Gilgeous-Alexander was often the sole performer for Canada. But is this story true? Let’s explore.

Did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander call Jamal Murray a choker?

No, SGA did not call Murray a choker. The account that posted the news on Twitter, NBA Centel, is a parody account known for its humorous and false NBA news. Recently there was another tweet circulating the internet claiming Josh Giddey accused Shai of needing to be carried like Alex Carusa , but that was fake too. The latest tweet claimed SGA posted a picture with Murray on Instagram with the caption, "2 left it all on the floor for Canada, and 4 was a choker, Batman without Robin, cause Robin only shows up with Joker."

The parody likely stems from Canada's loss to France. Though Gilgeous-Alexander was Canada’s standout player, the team had relied on contributions from RJ Barrett and a sometimes reliable Dillon Brooks.

Tuesday changed everything. With Victor Wembanyama dominating the center, France took control, closing driving lanes and forcing turnovers. Murray, who had not been performing well, only sank further, shooting 3 for 13 and finishing with seven points, one assist, and three turnovers.

For every wild shot by Brooks and every failed Murray-and-Dwight Powell pick-and-roll, Gilgeous-Alexander was expected to find a solution. But from the start, it was clear the task was too daunting.

“It’s really disappointing,” said Luguentz Dort to Sportsnet. “We had goals to get all the way to the end. When it gets cut short, it’s tough and we have to live with it. We have to do whatever it takes to get back in four years.”

France had a number of role-players

Guerschon Yabusele, who hadn’t played in the NBA for 1,917 days, outperformed a team of NBA players, scoring 22 points for France and crushing Canada's medal hopes. Dubbed “the Dancing Bear” by broadcaster Noah Eagle, Yabusele’s performance highlighted the disparity between France’s role players and Canada’s team.

Drawing fouls, finishing strong near the rim, hitting crucial threes, and consistently making free throws, Yabusele did it all. Though Wembanyama had a quiet game with just seven points, Yabusele and Mathias Lessort controlled the low post.

Even without Wembanyama, the duo kept Canada’s big men on their toes, combining to shoot 17 for 23 from the free-throw line. Isaia Cordinier added to the effort with timely shots and trash talk, outworking Canada’s core.

France had five NBA players for Tuesday’s game. Nic Batum didn’t score, and Rudy Gobert and Bilal Coulibaly combined for just five minutes of play. But Yabusele, Lessort, and Cordinier combined for 55 points.

2024 Paris Olympic men's basketball knockout rounds

(All times are Central Standard Time)

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Aug. 6

USA vs. Brazil at 2:30 p.m. (USA, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Semifinals: Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 1: Germany vs. France at 10:30 a.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Game 2: Serbia vs. USA at 2 p.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Medal Round: Saturday, Aug. 10

Bronze medal game: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 at 4 a.m. (USA Network, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)

Gold medal game: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at 2:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock, NBCOlympics.com)