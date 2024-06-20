Did Shaquille O’Neal Really Kick Robert De Niro Out of His LA Restaurant for Being ‘Creepy Woke’? Exploring Viral Rumor

The internet was abuzz with rumors about retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal supposedly kicking out famed actor Robert De Niro from his Los Angeles restaurant, dubbing him as a 'creepy woke jack***'.

The claim gained traction after a meme was posted on Facebook by Classic Throwback on June 3, 2024. With subsequent similar posts accumulating significant engagement, many users seemed to believe the story, expressing disappointment in Shaq if the allegations were true.

However, upon closer examination, it was revealed that the entire narrative of O’Neal sending the Hollywood actor out of his LA restaurant originated from a satirical website named SpaceXMania, known for its fictional content proudly displayed on their site. Snopes conducted an investigation that found no substantiating evidence to support the claim, with no credible news outlets reporting on this alleged incident involving O'Neal and De Niro.

Shaquille O’Neal’s new chicken restaurant attracted a huge crowd

The grand opening of the first Big Chicken restaurant in Houston proved to be a massive success, drawing an overwhelming crowd eager to catch a glimpse of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. The event, held in Woodlake Square near Walgreens, quickly spiraled into chaos as the influx of attendees caused the fire marshal to intervene and shut down the proceedings.

The scene outside the establishment on Westheimer between South Gessner and Tanglewilde was chaotic, with packed parking lots and a line of enthusiastic Houstonians attempting to gain access to the highly anticipated new eatery.

Despite the mayhem, Shaquille O’Neal made sure to mark his presence on the day as he mingled with fans, signed autographs, and posed for pictures. The towering basketball star, standing at seven feet one inch, graciously interacted with attendees, showing his appreciation for their support.

Shaquille O'Neal is giving it back to the society

The NBA icon and successful businessman that he is, Shaq is dedicated to giving back to the community through his latest initiative, the Try College scholarship. In collaboration with Campus.edu, O'Neal is providing an incredible opportunity for up to 500 high school students and recent graduates to access higher education by taking business classes from top college professors at no cost.

Recognizing the concerns and barriers that many students face when considering college, O'Neal aims to inspire and empower young individuals to pursue their academic dreams without the burden of financial constraints.

In a time when college enrollment rates are declining in the states, and skepticism towards higher education is on the rise, Shaq's Try College partnership seeks to reignite students' passion for learning by offering a firsthand experience of college courses.

By bringing together renowned professors from prestigious institutions to teach courses like Introduction to Business Administration and Principles of Microeconomics, O'Neal, and Campus.edu are breaking down the perception that college is inaccessible or unattainable for aspiring students.

