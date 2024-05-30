Did Shaquille O’Neal Really Own and Endorse a Pregnancy Test? Exploring Viral Rumor

Shaquille O'Neal stands as a dominant figure in the endorsement world, utilizing his fame and influence to collaborate with multiple brands across a range.

Two of Shaq's most notable endorsements include Krispy Kreme and Papa John's, and he recently added Reebok to his portfolio of owned companies.

However, one particular product endorsement seems to have slipped off the radar, and it is arguably the most unconventional one you could picture Shaquille O'Neal endorsing.

A photo circulating online humorously suggests that Shaq should own and endorse a pregnancy test kit. This provokes the question - is there any truth to it?

So this is a meme that originated when an image of a pregnancy test featuring Shaquille O'Neal's face began spreading online, hilariously misleading some into thinking this was a genuine endorsement.

The meme, depicting Shaq endorsing pregnancy tests, is not factual, but rather a tease from the internet. The humor in the meme lies in its absurdity, the unexpected tie of Shaq to a pregnancy test, and the shock value of such a unique endorsement.

Shaq's endorsement deals have significantly boosted his net worth. He has allied with numerous brands throughout his career such as Reebok, Pepsi, Icy Hot, and Buick, to name a few.

These endorsements have significantly fueled his net worth, with estimates standing around $500 million.

Reebok's Revival With Shaquille O'Neal Leading the Charge in Basketball Comeback

In the 1990s, Reebok established itself as a pillar in basketball, with highlights like Dee Brown's remarkable slam dunk contest victory in his Reebok Pumps and Allen Iverson's inaugural signature sneaker, the "Question Mid."

However, by 2024, Reebok had fallen behind competitors like Nike, Adidas, and Jordan.

To counter this setback, Reebok has now initiated a significant revival strategy. As part of this ambitious plan, in October 2023, the brand appointed the former LA Lakers icon and Hall of Famer, Shaquille O'Neal, as head of basketball operations.

O'Neal isn't new to Reebok, having first collaborated with the brand as a rookie back in 1992. He will be the guiding force behind Reebok's rejuvenated basketball-centric focus, in collaboration with fellow NBA superstar Allen Iverson, who steps in as the company's vice-president of basketball.

O'Neal reaffirmed his commitment at Reebok's annual brand summit in March, "We are going all in on basketball, and I am very much part of this endeavor," he told The New York Times. "I am not doing this as a casual side gig, but because we rightfully belong in basketball."

The sporting industry predicts a surge in sales, aided by the 2024 Paris Olympics and two significant soccer tournaments - the Copa America and the UEFA European Championship. O'Neal is aware of the immense potential for Reebok to regain its glory.

However, the former stars face a steep challenge. In comparison to Nike's staggering $51 billion, and Adidas' powerful $23 billion revenues in 2023, Reebok managed an annual revenue of a mere $2.3 billion.

Reebok, as part of its strategy, plans to roll out a refreshed basketball line in 2025. Even so, the brand is gearing up to navigate challenging market conditions.

