Did Shaquille O'Neal's Sons Get Drafted in The NBA? Fans Wonder As Lakers Draft Bronny James

When Bronny James got drafted by the Lakers to play with his father, LeBron James, people began to wonder about Shaquille O'Neal's sons. Shaquille O'Neal and his ex-wife, Shaunie O'Neal, have four children together: sons Shareef and Shaqir, and daughters Amirah and Me'arah.

He also has a stepson, Myles, from Shaunie's previous relationship, and a daughter, Taahirah, with his former girlfriend, Arnetta Yardbourgh.

Among Shaquille's kids, Shareef Rashaun O'Neal is an American professional basketball player who last played for the NBA G League Ignite. But are any of Shaq's other kids in the NBA? Keep reading to find out.

Shareef O'Neal, 24

In 2022, the team made headlines by signing a six-figure deal with Shaquille O’Neal’s son Shareef after medical issues affected his college career, leaving him undrafted. However, things seem to be looking up now.

On the first day of March Madness, the NBA announced the G League Ignite would shut down after the current season. The program, founded in 2020, offered players a year of professional basketball in the G League instead of going to college.

Since its inception, ten players from the G League Ignite have been drafted into the NBA, including top three picks Jalen Green and Scoot Henderson. Green was the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, and Henderson was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The G League Ignite also gave Shareef O’Neal a chance to revive his career after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

Shareef missed his first year at UCLA due to open heart surgery in 2018. He later transferred to LSU, where he suffered foot injuries in 2020 and 2021. Playing for the Lakers in the 2022 Summer League, he averaged 4.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 10.9 minutes per game, but it wasn't enough to be picked in the 2022 Draft, leading to his stint with Ignite.

In June, the 22-year-old told ESPN his father didn't want him to enter the NBA draft. "He wanted me to stay in school," Shareef said during a workout with the Lakers, prior to the summer league. He added, "He knows I'm working out with teams. But I'm not going to lie, we ain't talked about this. I'm kind of just going through it."

"I know he probably doesn't want me saying this, but sorry. We're both grown, we'll get past it," Shareef told ESPN, adding that he wanted to "better himself through" pre-draft workouts with teams in the league.

Shareef signed a six-figure deal with the G League Ignite in the summer of 2022. He played 20 games in the 2022-23 season, averaging 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 15.5 minutes. The Ignite had eight draft-eligible players for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft, but now their future is uncertain.

The program will play its last game on March 28 before ending its operations. One reason for this decision is the increasing influence of the NCAA’s NIL policy.

Shaqir O'Neal, 21

Another son of Shaquille O'Neal, Shaqir O'Neal, entered the transfer portal in March 2024. Shaqir, who previously played for Texas Southern, decided to transfer. A 6-foot-8, 201-pound forward from Los Angeles, he was a redshirt sophomore for the Tigers this season.

He appeared in 20 games with one start in each of the last two seasons, averaging 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 2023-24.

A three-star recruit from Union Grove High School in McDonough, Georgia, O’Neal ranked No. 284 nationally in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. His brother, Shareef, started his career at UCLA before transferring to LSU.

Myles B. O’Neal, 27

Myles is one of Shaq and Shaunie’s four children, though Shaq is not his biological father. Shaunie had Myles with a previous partner before marrying Shaq, making them stepfather and stepson — but their bond is strong.

Myles often shares throwback photos with Shaq on social media, including a birthday post for his dad with a “love you.” Unlike his siblings, Myles isn't a basketball player but a TV personality and DJ. He has appeared on his parents’ reality shows Basketball Wives, Shaq Life, and Shaunie’s Home Court, as well as on The Hills: New Beginnings.