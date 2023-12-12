Did Shawn Michaels also hate CM Punk like Triple H in the past? Exploring relationship between the WWE stars

The Best in the world, CM Punk, made his return to WWE after almost a decade at the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view. CM Punk also recently appeared on the NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

At NXT Deadline, CM Punk met Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels, and both shared a ring where Punk honored the Heartbreak Kid. Punk was wearing merchandise featuring former WWE champion and the greatest real-life rival of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart.

In his promo, Punk had mentioned Triple H and even said he has made up with him, just like Bret and Shawn Michaels made up with each other.

Fans often wonder about the bond between Shawn Michaels and CM Punk. Triple H and CM Punk had bad relations backstage, the Second City Saint wasn’t the most popular among his fellow superstars. Many backstage did not like him for his behavior.

Former writer Dave Lagana revealed, while talking to Bleacher Reports about Shawn Michaels' views on CM Punk, that there was a meeting of higher-ups, including former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, criticizing Punk’s work.

Surprisingly, Michaels came forward to defend CM Punk and expressed that instead of burying him, they should monitor his work and guide him.

Once while promoting his book HBK, Michaels expressed that he is a fan of CM Punk. These actions by Shawn Michaels indicate that both shared a good bond.

CM Punk’s in-ring debut

CM Punk made his long-awaited return to WWE at Survivor Series WarGames in 2023. This was Punk's first match since his last appearance at the Royal Rumble in 2014. On a recent episode of Monday Night Raw, Punk declared his intention to sign an exclusive contract with the Raw brand.

WWE Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins interrupted Punk's announcement. Rollins said that WWE was his home, not Punk's, and he would protect it from Punk's attempt to return.

In response, Punk revealed his plan to enter the 2024 Royal Rumble match. If Punk were to win the Royal Rumble, he noted he would likely challenge Rollins for the WWE Championship. This sets up a potential match between the two at WrestleMania, should Punk go on to win the Rumble match.

