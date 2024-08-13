Did Simone Biles Really Donate USD 4 Million to Kamala Harris and Tim Walz’s Campaign? Exploring Viral Rumor

Social media messages on Simone Biles and Kamala Harris' efforts have been making the rounds. According to rumors, the Olympic gymnast planned to donate up to $4 million to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Simone Biles' political endorsements and donations are not publicly known, but considering the recent digs Biles appears to have made against Donald Trump, the claim may be accurate. Here's an explanation of whether Simone Biles made a big gift to the Harris campaign in 2024.

Rumors that Simone Biles would donate $4 million to the Kamala Harris campaign are unfounded, despite multiple posts saying otherwise on X (previously Twitter) and TikTok.

According to an August 6 X post, a claimed Sports Illustrated insider has stated that Biles would "formally announce her donation of $4M to the #HarrisWalz campaign." It goes on to add that this amount is intended to reflect $1 million for the four medals the gymnast earned at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This myth has also spread on other social media platforms, including TikTok.



However, there is no connection to any Sports Illustrated articles in the post on X. Users who react to the post and request a link to a source are sent to the Harris-Waltz campaign website by the author.

Given that Simone Biles' estimated net worth according to various sources to be between $16 and 17 million in 2024, $4 million would be an exceptional figure from the gymnast. There's also the issue of the $3,300 donation limit for individuals to candidates in the 2023-24 federal elections. There are methods to circumvent this restriction by donating to other Super PACs, but the argument is that Biles is directly giving to the Harris campaign.

Advertisement

Simone Biles came to win in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and she achieved just that. The 27-year-old gymnast finished the summer games with four medals.

Biles won three gold medals in Paris, including the women's artistic individual all-around, the vault, and the team all-around alongside Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera, and Jordan Chiles. On Tuesday, August 5, Biles won silver in the floor exercise, while Chiles took bronze when the score shifted in her favor. Biles currently has 11 Olympic medals in total.

Biles returned to the Olympics, having won four gold medals and one bronze medal in Rio in 2016 and one silver and one bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021. Her first stint earned her a fan following, but her second ended differently when she was forced to withdraw from many events due to a condition known as the "twisties," which caused her to become disoriented in the air while executing stunts.

Advertisement

Also Read: Does Viral Video Really Show Little Simone Biles Falling During Competition and Getting Comforted Afterwards?