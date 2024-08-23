Did Simone Biles Win Dancing With the Stars?

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles isn't just a world-class athlete in her sport. She also has some serious dance moves, even in heels. Back in 2017, the Ohio native competed on season 24 of Dancing With the Stars. She showcased her versatility beyond the gymnastics mat.

After that, she went on to prepare to represent the United States at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games. It's a great time to look back at her impressive nine-week stint on the popular dance competition series.

During her time on Dancing With the Stars, Simone Biles was partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber. Together, they showcased their talents in various classic dance styles. They include the Foxtrot, Tango, and Rumba, as well as more contemporary performances. Their chemistry and skillful routines made them a fan favorite throughout the season.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Simone Biles on the show. She faced criticism for not smiling enough during her performances or when receiving feedback from the judges. In response to the judges' comments during week eight, she famously told host Tom Bergeron, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Simone later opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her experience, expressing frustration over the critiques. “I feel like I am trying; I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do,” she said. Reflecting on the emotional toll, she added, “I had tears in my eyes. I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together.”

Despite their strong performances, Simone and Sasha ultimately finished fourth in the competition. The elimination came as a surprise to many, including Simone herself. “We heard everyone, and I think everyone’s a little bit shocked,” she told E! shortly after being voted off. “Sometimes you don’t know [who is going to be eliminated].”

She didn't take home the mirrorball trophy. Simone expressed gratitude for the experience and the lessons she learned along the way. The gymnast, who has been non-stop since her Olympic success, shared that she had gained much more than just dance skills. “Yes, this is a journey that I’ve embarked on, and I’ve done things,” she said. “I’ve never danced in heels or danced with a guy, so I feel like I’ve won a lot. I’ve won a friendship for life [with Farber]. I’ll have a week off.”

Simone Biles' journey on Dancing With the Stars followed in the footsteps of her fellow Olympic gymnasts. Her teammate Laurie Hernandez won season 23 just a year prior. However, another teammate, Alexandra Raisman, also finished in fourth place during season 16 in 2013.