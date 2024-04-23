Did Steve Kerr Get Fired From the Warriors After Failing To Make It To Playoffs? Exploring Viral Claim

The Golden State Warriors had a disappointing season as they couldn’t qualify for the playoffs after losing the play-in game. However, the Warriors fans were shocked when the news of their head coach Steve Kerr being sacked started making rounds on social media.

Steve Kerr has been legendary for the Warriors and led them to four NBA championships. This season Kerr’s capabilities as a coach were tested to the limits as he had form and fitness issues with a lot of players and still he made sure that the franchise played the play-in game.

ALSO READ: Steve Kerr's Statement On Steph Curry Makes Fans Troll Darvin Ham For Riding LeBron James

What was the post on X (formerly Twitter)?

The post was made by the handle, @wojdespn. This account is a parody of ESPN journalist Adrian Wojnarowski. According to the post, Steve Kerr was fired by the Golden State Warriors. The tweet went viral but is false. Kerr is still the head coach of the Warriors, and as far as credible reports go, Kerr's job is not in jeopardy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Can Steve Kerr and the Warriors make a comeback next season?

The answer is simple, yes. However, according to multiple sources, the Warriors are looking to make massive changes to their squad in the preseason. Apart from Steph Curry nobody is safe in the squad after having a dismal season.

Advertisement

The likes of Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, and Andrew Wiggins are the most likely to leave even though the coach has made it clear that he would love to keep Klay Thompson for a few more seasons. Draymond Green has been influential in the past but his continuous disciplinary issues mean that the Warriors' management is fed up now.

ALSO READ: Did Draymond Green REALLY Choke Steve Kerr During Their Altercation in Warriors Practice? Exploring Viral Claim