Did Taylor Swift accidentally reveal her nickname for Travis Kelce at Chiefs game?

Did Taylor Swift just accidentally reveal Travis Kelce's pet name that she uses to call the Chiefs tight end? Well, she did.

The 'Blank Space' singer was seen at the Chiefs' recent game of Chiefs, during which she cheered Travis Kelce, and she might have accidentally revealed his nickname.

What nickname does Taylor Swift use for Travis Klece?

After taking a long break from attending the Chiefs game, Taylor Swift was seen attending the Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers game. The 'Blank Space' singer appeared with her new bestie, Brittany Mahomes, who is the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Taylor Swift loves to cheer her boyfriend from the luxurious suit of the stadium. However, little did she know what she would end up revealing. While cheering the Chiefs' tight end, she was seen shouting, "Come on, Trav." Trav is the nickname she has for Travis.

While 'Trav' is the nickname Taylor has for the Chiefs tight end, Travis too has a nickname for the 'Blank Space' singer. During the recent episode of the New Heights podcast, run by Travis and his brother Jason Kelce, the TE accidentally revealed Taylor's pet name.

While thanking her for liking the Instagram post, which was about Travis Kelce becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 receiving yards , Travis slipped her nickname. "Um, thanks, Tay. I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting the Yeti," Travis had said.

Tay is what the Chiefs tight end loves to call Taylor Swift. Tay-Trav, what a cute couple they are.

Taylor Swift was proven not lucky-enough for the Chiefs amidst the loss to the Packers

Taylor Swift attended the Chiefs' recent game straight after October 22, but this time, her luck wasn't enough for the Chiefs to score a win. If you wondered if Travis Kelce has ever lost a game with Taylor Swift in attendance , the answer now is 'Yes.'

The last match against the Green Bay Packers was the first-ever match in the record-list of Taylor Swift that she attended, and the Chiefs didn't win. But the good thing is that there are still 4 games left in the Chiefs' schedule for the final quarter of 2023 . So, they are most likely to make a comeback.

