Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Get Engaged Secretly In Germany? Find Out

Ever since the late fall of 2023, global pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce have been dominating the headlines with their high-profile link-up.

Interestingly enough it seems like Taylor Swift has yet again teased her fans with a huge hint about her relationship status with NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce during her recent Eras Tour performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

The 34-year-old singer's choice of songs has taken the internet by storm with speculation about a possible secret engagement.

Earlier this week, Swift performed a mash-up of Stay, Stay, Stay and Paper Rings on guitar, making her devoted fan base completely filled with joy.

The lyrics of Paper Rings, which include "I like shiny things, but I'll marry you with paper rings" and "Darling, you're the one I want," have taken on new meaning in light of her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Fans react to Taylor Swift’s proposal

Swifties, as Taylor's fans are globally known, took to social media to share their excitement and theories.

One fan exclaimed, "SHE SO READY TO GO FOREVER AND SO TRAVIS CODED," while another wrote, "'You're the one I want in paper rings, in picture frames, in all my dreams, so I think that it's best if we both stay' SHE JUST PROPOSED TO TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE."

"I hope they are secretly engaged!" one fan posted, while another confidently stated, "They are so engaged, right? I mean, it's a done deal at this point."

Swift and Kelce's relationship has been in the spotlight since they were first linked in September 2023. Their romance has immensely evolved over time, with the couple making headlines for their public appearances and showing support for each other's careers.

In June, Kelce surprised fans by joining Swift on stage at her sold-out Wembley show in London. The NFL player's appearance, dressed in a white bow tie, tailcoat, and top hat, marked a significant moment in their relationship.

It was the first time the pair had performed together, following their official relationship announcement on Instagram earlier that week. This may not come as a shock to most of the fans but this isn't the first time Swift has referenced her relationship with Kelce in her performances.

During her Eras Tour, she changed a lyric in her song Karma from “Karma is the guy on the screen” to "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," a clear nudge at Kelce's team.

Eagle-eyed fans have also spotted Kelce in the VIP tent at Swift's concerts, making loving gestures throughout her performances.

These public displays of affection are most definitely only fueling the engagement rumors.

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift planning a grand wedding?

While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed an engagement, sources close to the couple suggest that wedding bells may not be far off.

According to reports, the pair is planning a wedding that could rival a Super Bowl halftime show in terms of grandeur and expense.

An insider revealed to RadarOnline.com that the couple is prepared to spend at least $1 million on their nuptials, with Swift hinting at potentially even higher costs. Their Rhode Island estate is rumored to be a top contender for the venue, promising VIP treatment for all guests.

The source added, "Taylor and Travis have embraced a jet-setting lifestyle during this tour. Their daily expenses include private jets, luxury hotel rooms, and bodyguards. $100,000 a day is their norm."

As Swift and Kelce continue to capture the hearts of fans worldwide, their relationship seems to be going from strength to strength.

Whether or not they are secretly engaged, it's clear that this power couple is writing their own modern-day fairy tale.

An insider shared, "Taylor is deeply in love with Travis and wants to ensure they're on the same page about marriage. While she's not expecting a proposal immediately, she wants to know he's as committed as she is." As the speculation continues, fans eagerly await official confirmation from the couple.

Until then, they'll be hanging on every lyric and public appearance, searching for clues about the next chapter in this captivating love story.

