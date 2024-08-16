Did Taylor Swift Get Married to Travis Kelce? Find Out

In recent days, social media has been flooded with speculation about whether pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce have tied the knot.

Despite the trending rumors, we can confirm that Swift and Kelce are not married, nor have they announced any official engagement plans.

Did Travis Kelce Propose to Taylor Swift?

While Swift and Kelce's relationship has been the subject of intense public interest, sources close to the couple indicate that they are still in the dating phase.

The pair have been together for nearly a year, with their romance becoming public during the last NFL season when Swift began attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support Kelce.

The rumors of marriage likely stem from the couple's high-profile appearances together and their apparent commitment to supporting each other's careers.

Swift has been spotted at 13 of Kelce's games, including the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. Kelce, in turn, has traveled internationally to attend Swift's Eras Tour concerts in cities like Sydney, Singapore, London, and Amsterdam.

While marriage may not be on the immediate horizon, sources suggest that the couple has discussed long-term plans.

An insider told Life and Style magazine, "This is a lot further along than either Taylor or Travis would care to admit, since they've considered themselves unofficially engaged for a while."

Advertisement

However, the same source revealed that formal engagement plans are being delayed due to logistical considerations, particularly regarding a prenuptial agreement.

Given the substantial wealth of both parties, this is seen as a crucial step before any official engagement announcement.

"There's just no way Taylor would walk down the aisle without a prenup," the insider stated. "They both want it figured out before Travis gets down on one knee."

Taylor Swift Ready to Move In Together With Travis Kelce?

While marriage may not be imminent, there are indications that the couple is considering taking their relationship to the next level.

Reports suggest that Swift and Kelce are making plans to move in together during Swift's tour break between September and October.

A source told Life and Style, "She's had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour's two-month hiatus. She can't wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door."

Advertisement

Adding fuel to the rumors, Kelce recently purchased a $6 million home in Leawood, Kansas. The NFL star has reportedly been making efforts to make the space feel like home for Swift.

"He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends," the source revealed.

While the couple has not made any official announcements about their relationship status, they continue to show support for each other publicly.

Kelce has decorated his suite at Arrowhead Stadium with photos of Swift from her Eras Tour, a gesture that many fans interpreted as a sign of their deepening commitment.

Swift, for her part, may have made a subtle nod to Kelce during a recent performance at London's Wembley Stadium.

During a duet with Ed Sheeran, Swift reacted with a grin to a lyric that fans believe references the couple's Fourth of July weekend together last year.

Advertisement

As Swift continues her Eras Tour and Kelce prepares for the upcoming NFL season, fans will undoubtedly continue to speculate about the couple's future.

For now, it seems that while marriage isn't in their immediate plans, Swift and Kelce are content with their current relationship status and are focusing on supporting each other's careers.