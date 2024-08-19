Did the NASCAR Race Get Rained Out Today? Find Out When Cup Race Will Resume

With rain causing multiple delays on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway, NASCAR made the call to pause the FireKeepers Casino 400 and continue the race on Monday at 11 a.m. ET.

The Cup Series race, which was supposed to start around 2:40 p.m. ET, was delayed for more than two hours due to rain in Brooklyn, Michigan. Eventually, the green flag dropped at 4:55 p.m. ET.

Drivers managed to complete the first stage, with Ryan Blaney taking the win. Denny Hamlin spun out on Lap 39 of the 45-lap stage, triggering a yellow flag.

Hamlin had started on the pole after rain on Saturday canceled the qualifying session. The wet weather also delayed Sunday’s race start, sending cars to pit row after a few pace laps.

Jet dryers worked to clear some of the moisture to make the track race-ready, but the weather wasn’t on their side.

After more than two hours, drivers got back in their cars. Kyle Larson took the lead on the opening lap, hitting over 200 mph on the straightaways and around 180 mph in the turns to hold onto it.

On Lap 36, as Larson and Hamlin battled side by side, Bubba Wallace made a bold move, going low and passing them both.

Michael Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing with Hamlin, was spotted smiling after Wallace’s impressive maneuver.

A few laps later, Hamlin tried to regain ground behind Wallace but lost control, bringing out another yellow flag.

Wallace decided to pit, sacrificing a chance to earn 10 points for winning the stage, aiming instead for a strategy with fuel and tires that might help him win the race. Ryan Blaney capitalized on this and finished first after 45 laps.

There are currently 12 drivers locked into the playoffs, leaving four spots up for grabs with three races left at Michigan, Daytona, and Darlington.

Drivers and teams will have a quick turnaround after the FireKeepers 400 to prepare for qualifying on Friday for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, which takes place Saturday night in Daytona Beach, Florida.

During the caution, most drivers pitted for fuel and tires, but Blaney and a few others stayed out. Blaney, driving for Team Penske, led on the restart and held on through a three-lap sprint to the end of the stage.

The seven drivers who stayed out during the first caution later pitted during the competition caution, allowing Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. to take the front two spots.

As the sky darkened, the drivers ran seven more laps under yellow before being sent to the pit lane to cover the cars, hoping to restart and continue until either reaching the halfway point or complete darkness.

To answer your question, “Is NASCAR race postponed today?” Yes. At 6:10 p.m. local time, with another weather cell approaching the raceway, NASCAR officially called it a day. This marks the second race this year to be finished on a Monday, the first being the Daytona 500 on opening weekend.

The conclusion of the race will be broadcast Monday on USA Network, with live streams available on the NBC Sports website and app, as well as on Fubo.

