Did The Undertaker Take Shot at Stone Cold Steve Austin for Not Showing Up at WrestleMania 40? Check Out His Latest Comment

The clash of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 is bound to go down as one of the best storylines in the history of the WWE. Why? Because it saw multiple WWE legends like John Cena, The Rock, and The Undertaker come out in the ring, reigniting their previous rivalries.

But still, there is a faint feeling in the hearts of the fans. What if Stone Cold Steve Austin was standing face-to-face against The Rock instead of The Undertaker?

Although The Undertaker played his part phenomenally well, wrestling experts still feel that Steve Austin was better suited for the spot. But The Rattlesnake was nowhere to be seen. The reason is he couldn’t reach a financial agreement with the company. Austin’s presence would have certainly blown up the roof at Philadelphia because he has a deep-rooted rivalry with The Rock.

The Undertaker, however, on his part, feels that what he did made complete sense to him from a business point of view. And while speaking about it, he might have just taken a swipe at Stone Cold Steve Austin.



What did The Undertaker say?

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker spoke at length as to how he made up his mind to be part of that main event. He revealed that when Triple H called him to discuss it, he clearly stated that if he turned out to be a distraction in the storyline, something that has been building for the past 2 years, then he wouldn't do it.

But then Triple H assured him, and by Saturday he was informed that it was indeed happening. The Undertaker goes, “ I felt like once I heard what they wanted to do, this makes sense. This is a complete Dusty finish. If you want me to do it, I’m there for ya. I didn’t need to hold anybody up over any money because my goodness.”

This comment of Undertaker mentioning that he doesn’t need to hold anybody up over money seems to be directed at Stone Cold Steve Austin because that was the reason why Austin didn’t come didn't appear at WrestleMania 40.

He also joked about how he didn’t know as to how much he’d have to run to get to the position inside the ring, and he wondered if WWE would have paid him well then.

Be that as it may, The Undertaker’s surprising appearance did add that last-minute thrill in the final match, which ultimately went in Cody’s favor.

He retired from WWE in 2020, and his last match was a cinematic match with AJ Styles as Covid-19 had induced lockdowns all around the world. He had earlier showered praises at AJ Styles whom he considered one of the best in WWE, close to Shawn Michales.

The Undertaker said that he loved the whole idea of a cinematic match with Styles. “ I was really proud of that part that we were able to do something that was different,” he said. That was the last wrestling match for The Deadman. He retired from WWE after that. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

