Did this Iconic broadcaster lose his spot in NBC’s NFL playoff coverage because of Taylor Swift?

Who would know that commenting on Taylor Swift could get you to hand over your job to someone else? Well, that's exactly what's speculated to have happened with the iconic broadcaster of NBC, Al Michaels. Keep reading to know the full story right below:

Did Al Michaels indeed lose his job because of Taylor Swift?

Al Michaels will no longer be a part of NBC's NFL playoff coverage team. Cris Collinsworth and Mike Tirico, who will cover the second and third NFL playoff games for the Sports Network, have taken Michael's spot. Todd Blackledge and Noah Eagles will cover the third game.

With Al Michaels removed from the playoff coverage team, speculation has been around Taylor Swift. While some say that Al Michaels lost the role due to his lack of enthusiasm, a large chunk of people believe that it's because of the Taylor Swift comment that he made in October.

Al Michaels sat down with Jimmy Traina for an interview with Sports Illustrated, where the sports commentator talked about maintaining a balance between the game and its distractions. "What we're gonna do tonight, everything in moderation... The vast majority of the audience is tuning in to watch a football game," said Al Michaels.

"This is not what we're going to do. There might be an appropriate shot or a couple... But for the most part, just in moderation. The game is still the important element here, by far. That's our thought," Michael explained his take.

The comment was an indirect reference to Taylor Swift's presence in the Chiefs game and the way she has indulged in the NFL culture, thanks to her relationship with Travis Kelce, who is the Chiefs' tight end. Michael highlighted the distraction Taylor brings with her in the game.

But from what it appears, Michael's comments have backfired, costing him his role at NBC Broadcasting. While some fans believe that Taylor is kind of a distraction, others think that she isn't. But let's just focus on the fact that this just proved that in sports broadcasting, offhand remarks have direct impacts.