Did Tiger Woods Really Say Kamala Harris's Fake Accent Is Embarrassing and Extremely Offensive? Exploring Viral Rumor

Tiger Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, has won over 80 PGA Tour events and 15 major titles, including five Masters Tournaments. He is also the only player to have achieved the 'Tiger Slam,' consecutively winning all four major golf tournaments. Recently, Woods has been the target of significant backlash.

On September 2, 2024, a quote attributed to Tiger Woods criticizing U.S. Vice President and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris went viral on social media. The quote, posted on X, stated:

“Kamala’s fake Black accent is embarrassing and extremely offensive.”

As the tweet gained traction and sparked controversy, it became evident that the quote was a fabrication and that Woods had never made such a statement about Harris.

Many fans, along with rapper Uncle Luke, reacted to the fake quote, believing it to be true. Uncle Luke criticized Woods for what he perceived as hypocrisy toward Kamala Harris. However, others were quick to point out that the quote was fake and not actually made by the golf legend.

Tiger Woods has not made any public comments about Vice President Kamala Harris, but he has spoken about former President Donald Trump. The golfer shared that he was shaken by Trump's assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, which disrupted his preparations for The Open at Royal Troon. In an interview with the BBC, Woods explained:

"I didn't get much done because my mind wasn't in the right place. It was a long night due to the assassination attempt, and that's all we watched on the way here. I didn't sleep at all during the flight, and then we headed straight to the golf course."

Trump awarded Woods the Medal of Freedom in 2019, and the two have often golfed together. In an interview from August 2018, Woods discussed his relationship with Trump, saying:

"I've known Donald for a number of years. We've played golf together. We've had dinner together. I've known him before his presidency and during it as well."

When asked about Trump's immigration policies, Woods avoided giving a direct opinion, stating that he needed to "respect the office." In 2019, Woods and Trump also collaborated on designing a new golf course in Dubai. Woods' political affiliation remains unclear, as he has maintained a neutral stance throughout his career.

