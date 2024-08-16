Did Tim Walz Really Lie About Coaching High School Football Team to State Championship? Exploring Viral Post

Rumors about Tim Walz lying about him coaching a high school football team to the state championship are going viral on the internet. It all started when a post on Facebook published that the American politician and former school teacher hadn’t been truthful about his experiences as a high school football coach.

The post read, “Dang! So Tim Walz has been bragging about coaching a high school state championship team.” It further read, “Turns out he coached the ninth-grade team – but lost that job when he got a DUI. Just like he lied about the ‘weapons of war’ he used in Iraq. Just dang.”

So, is the claim in the post true? No! The widely circulated post, which has unfortunately misinformed a large number of people on social media, is fake news. The now-60-year-old politician did coach the Minnesota high school football team back in 1999 when it won the state championship, according to local news reports.

The misleading post on Facebook has been reported on the platform under the “False Information” section, checked by “independent fact-checkers.”

Meanwhile, Walz was detained after he failed a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test in 1995. As per a report in The New York Times, Walz was arrested and charged with speeding and driving while intoxicated. He was found guilty of reckless driving and was fined following the occurrence.

At the plea hearing, Walz's attorney informed the judge that Walz had resigned from his duties and responsibilities at Nebraska's Alliance High School. According to court documents posted by Minnesota Public Radio, he was also relieved of his coaching duties at the school.

Walz resumed his coaching career when he was hired by Mankato West High School in 1996 to teach social studies. He began working with the school's football team, eventually becoming the linebackers coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

Walz’s defensive approach used to be versatile which provided a solid front to stop runs. Additionally, his tactics also helped maintain enough players in the secondary to defend against passing attacks.

A former linebacker on the Scarlets, Dan Clement, in an interview with Newsweek said, “When they came in, they brought a culture of hard work. I know a lot of coaches don't lift weights with their team, but Tim Walz certainly did.”

He also stated that he and the other linebackers, under the guidance and support of Walz, went on to become an integral part of the team; that's how much effort and influence he had.

Walz is currently an American politician who served as the 41st governor of Minnesota since 2019. Additionally, the West Point, Nebraska, U.S. native was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 2007 to 2019.

Apart from all this, he is also the Democratic Party's nominee for vice president in the 2024 United States presidential election. It was announced by Kamala Harris that he was her running mate in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

