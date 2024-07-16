Tom Brady once attracted many Major League Baseball scouts following his impressive college career. However, the player, instead of continuing playing at the time, made a turn towards American football and the rest is history.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion has made unlimited records in the NFL, however, did you know Brady also played baseball? Not only did he play but was also good at it and was even drafted by a team.

Did Tom Brady play Baseball?

Yes! He did play baseball but not professionally. In fact, he nearly had a career in the sport and almost became a Major League Baseball player. However, destiny had something else written for him.

It was way before he powered the New England Patriots to their six Super Bowl championships. Last year, American trading card company Topps went on to imagine the alternative reality in an advertisement they released last year.

It was for the release of special edition Bowman Dream Draft Picks Brady rookie baseball cards. The imaginary video ends when Brady wakes up from his baseball dream as the alarm goes off.

The video was Expos-themed where it was shown that fans were recalling his time as a baseball player which was impressive. This made everyone wonder and ask if he actually played baseball in the past.

As answered before, he was not a professional player but could have been for sure, following his impressive record in college before he took up American football.

The Hall of Famer was a left-handed hitting catcher at Junípero Serra High School in San Mateo, California. The legendary quarterback was good enough that he was drafted in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft by the Montreal Expos.

Brady was drafted as a catcher and the former New England Patriots star played as a lefty batter. As a player who could hit for power, he started attracting several MLB franchises.

Here's what an Expos scout said about Tom Brady as a baseball player

Expos scout John Hughes told the Hartford Courant in 2019, “He (Brady) was drafted in the 18th round because everyone knew how difficult it would be to sign him.” At that time, Brady already had a scholarship to play football for the University of) Michigan.

Hughes told the aforementioned source that Brady was as good as to be drafted in the second round. He said, “He was very talented,” further adding, “And I believe he would have made it, as a catcher, he would have gotten there.”

Recalling the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player's scouting report, Hughes stated that Brady was already around 6-3 with a “good athletic body.” He continued praising him saying that Brady could “throw” and “had power to the pull-side and a good instinct for the game.”

Meanwhile, as per SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit, Brady played in “61 varsity baseball games.” Further, he talked about the former American football player's “solid stat line hitting .331 with 8 home runs, 11 doubles and 44 runs,” in baseball.

Further, as per Expos then-GM Kevin Malone, Brady has the potential to become “one of the greatest catchers ever.” He was also projected as the team's potential All-Star.

According to Pulpit, the five-time Super Bowl MVP was named as an “all-league catcher as a high school senior.” However, despite the chance, he chose to join the University of Michigan Wolverines instead to become the greatest QB of all time.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2000 NFL Draft and ended up becoming one of the greatest players in not just the NFL but in the sporting world.

Tom Brady became last active Montreal Expos draft pick to retire from professional sports

Tom Brady became the last active Montreal Expos draft pick to call off his professional career when he decided to hang up his boots last year after 23 incredible seasons.

Brady, who played multiple sports in his career is known for his competitive nature and is very serious when playing, be it NFL or any other sport he plays. He recently went for a friendly beach football game in a star-studded white party. Although he lost, he did give a message to the opposition that this won't continue in the future.

Tom Brady on his baseball experience

Tom Brady, back in 2022 opened up about his experience with baseball. While talking to Dax Shepard in the Armchair Expert podcast, he said, “Baseball was kinda what I did.”

The 46-year-old was last month indicted in the New England Patriots' Hall of Fame and July 12 was officially declared “Tom Brady Day” in the state of Massachusetts by the Governor of Massachusetts Maura Healey.