Tom Brady's tenure with the New England Patriots is among the most memorable and successful in NFL history. Brady guided the Patriots to unparalleled success over two decades (2000–2019), redefining what it means to be a quarterback and cementing his place as one of the sport's best players.

However, the love story does not end happily, as the NFL goat opted to move on from the New England Patriots in his final years and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Goat won his final Super Bowl with Tampa Bay before retiring as a Buccaneer.

Although Brady retired as a Buccaneer, no one, including the Patriots' owner, will forget his contribution to making the Patriots the most successful team of the century. Recently, team owner Robert Kraft disclosed that the Patriots would retire Brady's No. 12 jersey and commission a 12-foot-tall bronze Brady monument to be unveiled during the 2024 season.

The Patriots took Tom Brady in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft as the 199th overall choice, which is now regarded as one of the best bargains in sports history. Brady's early years were distinguished for his calm under pressure, game management abilities, and ability to win close games.

He was selected Super Bowl MVP twice in his first three Super Bowl appearances, and the Patriots won three titles in four seasons. Later, Tom Brady and Coach Bill Belichick combined to win six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots. The most recent was against the Falcons in 2018, and it was by far the most impressive comeback in NFL history.

Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020 and signed with the Buccaneers, a move that rocked the sports world and signaled the end of an era. Tom Brady's last years in the NFL were filled with tremendous success, culminating in a legendary second chapter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Brady's first season with Tampa Bay was exceptional; he guided the team to an 11-5 record and a playoff spot. Brady's status was further cemented when he defeated defending champion Kansas City 31-9 in the Super Bowl. His seventh Super Bowl triumph and sixth MVP award cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time, and he became the only player in NFL history to win a Super Bowl in three distinct decades.

Brady declared his retirement in February 2022, but only 40 days later, he reversed his decision and returned for a 23rd season. The Buccaneers suffered injuries and inconsistency in 2022 but finished 8-9 to win the NFC South. Despite having a terrible season, he became the first player to achieve 100,000 career throwing yards.

However, the Buccaneers' season ended with a Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Brady announced his retirement "for good" on February 1, 2023, capping off an unequaled NFL career that included 23 seasons, seven Super Bowl triumphs, and other records that may never be broken.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for three seasons (2020–2022), Tom Brady threw for 14,643 yards, 108 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. He produced a 32-18 regular-season record and guided the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl LV triumph in 2020. He further cemented his legacy by winning another Super Bowl MVP title.