Did Torrey Craig Really Contact ASAP Rocky To Trade Megan Thee Stallion for Rihanna? Exploring Viral Rumor

Torrey Craig, a 33-year-old forward for the Chicago Bulls, has been playing in the NBA since 2017, with previous experience on teams like the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. He has a son named Braylon and was once connected to reality star Nicole Zavala.

Recently, NBA player Torrey Craig confirmed his relationship with the famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion after a TikTok video of them was accidentally leaked. In the now-deleted clip, they participated in a couple's challenge while lying in bed, answering questions about their relationship. Torrey revealed that he was the first to say "I love you," and both agreed that Megan was the better kisser.

This relationship began after Megan ended her relationship with Pardison Fontaine in 2023. Before confirming her romance with Craig, she was briefly linked to soccer player Romelu Lukaku. Fans have been excited about the couple, celebrating Megan's apparent happiness in her new relationship.

However, a tweet is now going viral, suggesting that Torrey Craig jokingly proposed a trade involving Megan Thee Stallion to A$AP Rocky. The "trade" humorously suggests sending Megan, along with three first-round picks and "ass considerations," in exchange for Rihanna.

Let’s find out if this claim is actually true. If you’re curious as well, let’s clarify, this is just a troll account that posts memes and jokes without any official information.

Torrey Craig will join the Chicago Bulls for the 2024-25 NBA season after choosing to exercise his $2.8 million player option. He averaged 5.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists over 53 games last season, so he will likely continue contributing off the bench, adding depth and experience to the team.

Although Craig struggled with injuries last season, he occasionally showed his potential, particularly when he was asked to start. His standout performance came in a game against the Washington Wizards, where he scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Craig’s playoff experience makes him a valuable asset for the Bulls as they aim to improve their performance. His versatility in playing multiple positions and his defensive contributions will be crucial for the team’s success in the upcoming season.

