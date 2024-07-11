The NFL world has gone haywire as the Kelce brothers are at the center of a heated controversy. There have been allegations from critics and fans that the logo for their new beer brand closely resembles that of a famous death metal band.

Travis and Jason Kelce, the famous NFL players, have recently stepped into the craft beer industry with their new brand, Garage Beer. The striking similarity between the two logos has raised questions about originality and integrity.

Did the Kelce brothers copy their logo from a band?

The famous Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, have recently launched their new beer brand called Garage Beer, founded in their hometown of Ohio. Jason, a retired Philadelphia Eagle, and Travis, still playing as the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, have talked for years about partnering together in the craft beer industry.

They shared the logo of their brand on social media, which closely resembles the logo of a death metal band, according to critics and fans. The death metal band reshared a post and added, “Move over Kelce brothers, leave the drinking to us,” tagging the handles of the band and the beer company. Garage Beer responded, asking Sanguisugabogg if they do jingles.

Did the brothers riff off the logo for their brand from this band's logo? It looks pretty similar, but it might be a coincidence or a case of great minds thinking alike. Either way, it has people talking.

The famous death metal band

The death metal band in question is Ohio’s Sanguisugabogg, who have been tearing up the road worldwide with their biggest names and running headlines. They are known for their absurd logo, comedic media posts, and unique band name, making them a viral sensation.

The band is considered one of the most popular in heavy metal music and an evolving force in death metal. Moreover, the band’s spirit continues to inspire generations and ensures that their love for heavy metal music has a place in the music industry.