Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wear matching squirrel sweater to Chief’s holiday party?

Now that Taylor Swift is done with her schedule for the year of her Eras Tour, she is trying to give as much time as possible to her new romance.

Talking about giving him, the Blank Space singer was seen at a holiday party, and it's speculated she and Travis twinned outfits.

The reality behind Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wearing the same outfit

On Friday, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs' holiday party at a pop-up bar, Miracle in Kansas City. The party also included the attendance of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

But everyone's eyes were, of course, on Travis and Taylor, who, according to some fans, wore the same outfit. A picture circulating on the internet shows Taylor Swift wearing a sweater that has a squirrel imprinted on it. According to fans, Travis wore the same outfit.

While whether or not Travis Kelce wore the same sweater as Taylor Swift remains a mystery, it's going to be interesting if it indeed turns out to be true. How interesting? Well, that way, the sweater will be a direct link to one of the viral 'Squirrel' tweets of the Chiefs tight end.

But so far, this connection has yet to be confirmed. Taylor Swift compensated for missing out on the last few Chiefs games by being in attendance at the weekend's game against the Packers. Even though the Chiefs lost the game, it was good to see Taylor supporting Travis after a long time.

How can we ignore Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes, who were in the same party as Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift? It might not have been confirmed that Travis and Taylor wore the same outfit, but the Mahomes couple did twinne Friday night. The two wore reindeer onesies and just looked damn cute.