Did Travis Kelce Graduate From College? Exploring Chiefs Star’s Educational Background

Travis Kelce’s educational background has recently become a trending topic. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got his college degree a few months back. He and his brother Jason convincingly celebrated the moment while chugging a beer.

Travis attended the University of Cincinnati along with his brother, Jason Kelce, but they couldn’t participate in the graduation ceremonies. The duo later hosted their New Heights podcast event at the Fifth Third Arena in April while wearing caps and gowns. University of Cincinnati President Dr. Neville was also there to hand over the diplomas to the brothers.

Travis had started the college in 2008, and even though he got offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (OH), he wanted to get into the University of Cincinnati. He joined his brother Jason Kelce, who was starting the left guard for the Bearcats.

At college, he played tight end and, at times, quarterback. He redshirted the 2008 season and then finished his first official year at college with 47 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and one reception of 3 yards. He wasn’t allowed to play in the 2010 season due to a team rule violation, which led to his suspension for the rest of the year.

In 2011, Travis Kelce marked his return to the team and recorded 150 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Kelce’s last year in college was a good one, as they recorded 722 yards and scored eight receiving touchdowns. He then received First-Team All-Conference honors and was awarded the College Football Performance Awards Tight End of the Year. So, getting the degree nearly after a decade was indeed remarkable for Travis and Jason as it brought back their old memories.

He is undoubtedly one of the greatest tight ends in the NFL's history and is currently playing in his 11th season. In his distinguished career, Travis has been selected to the Pro Bowl nine times and First-Team All-Pro four times. He has been a member of the NFL 2010 All-Decade team and has won two Super Bowl Championships.

He also holds the record for consecutive and overall seasons, with at least 1000 receiving yards by a tight end. Travis Kelce is also considered the fastest tight end to reach the milestone of 10,000 receiving yards. Besides his accomplishments, Travis is also entirely known for his relationship with Taylor Swift, one of the greatest pop stars of all time.

She has often been spotted supporting Travis at his arena games. Last night, she was at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer for Travis as Kansas City began their NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens.

