Did Travis Kelce have a love bite from Taylor Swift during Chiefs vs Patriots? Fans debate on social media

Sunday Night Football was an outstanding day for the Kansas City Chiefs as they were able to recover from the terrible loss against the Buffalo Bills. While the Chiefs won the game against the New England Patriots, Taylor was able to win fans' hearts when saw offering $100 notes to food delivery .

Another thing that fans are talking a lot about is the hickey that she gave to Travis Kelce. Swifties have been reacting so wholesome to hearing about Travis Kelce's hickey that was visible during the Chiefs game. Check out the complete story right below!

Did Travis Kelce really have a hickey on his neck during the last Chiefs game?

It was during the final quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots game when the Chiefs had a lead of 27-17. The camera was focused on Travis Kelce, and there was a hickey over his neck, clearly visible on live television.

When a TikTok user shared a video snippet of when the hickey was visible on Travis Kelce's neck, swifties just knew who gave it to the Chiefs' tight end. Fans reacted to the video, sharing their wholesome reactions.

"I thought the same thing INSTANTLY when I saw it," said one fan. Well, we all know who gave it to him the second we saw it.

"Her jet going back to nyc but it's 30min flight hope dropping friends off and heading to kc" commented another fan.

"This a mark from the game his whole neck is red," commented another fan who said the same thing.

There's a whole debate going on between fans. While one side of the coin says that it's a hickey from Taylor Swift. The other side believes it's a scratch from the game. What do you think? Is it just a scratch from the game or a scratch of love from his lover?