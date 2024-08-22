Did Travis Kelce Make a Cameo in Taylor Swift’s I Can Do It With a Broken Heart Video? Here’s What Fans Think

Taylor Swift recently unveiled the music video for her song I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. It was sparking a frenzy among fans. Especially the ones who speculated that her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, made a cameo appearance.

The speculation arose after Swifties noticed a blurry figure with facial hair in the background. It was a scene where Swift, 34, was rehearsing choreography for her Eras Tour. The figure was dressed in a white T-shirt and seated behind a table. This led many to believe that Kelce, also 34, might have made a subtle appearance in the video.

One fan posted a screenshot of the mysterious figure on X (formerly Twitter), exclaiming, “Omg, Travis Kelce’s music video debut.” Another joked, “I was searching for him in the whole damn video!! LOL.”

Kelce's presence at Swift’s concerts has been increasing in recent months. It evolved from a supportive boyfriend in the audience to a more active participant in her performances. In June, Kelce made headlines when he appeared on stage. It was during a transition skit for I Can Do It With a Broken Heart. He was dressed in a full tuxedo and top hat alongside Swift's backup dancers.

Swift later shared photos from the set on Instagram. The singer playfully captioned them, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows."

On his New Heights podcast, Kelce revealed that his on-stage appearance was actually his idea. He suggested to Swift that it would be fun if he “rolled out on one of the bikes during the '1989' era.” However, she responded with laughter and asked if he was serious.

Kelce, having seen the show multiple times, figured he might as well get involved. Swift found the perfect moment in the show to incorporate him. She ensured it was both safe and memorable.

Although Kelce hinted at the possibility of more cameos in the future, he has since remained in the audience during Swift's performances. This includes shows in Dublin and Amsterdam. With the NFL season fast approaching, Kelce has returned to Kansas City to prepare for the 2024–2025 season with the Chiefs. He has not attended an Eras Tour show since July, while Swift continues her international tour, with dates scheduled until August 20.

The speculation surrounding Kelce’s potential appearance in Swift’s latest music video has only added to the excitement among fans, who eagerly look for any sign of the NFL star in her work. As Swifties continues to dissect every detail of the video, Kelce remains focused on his football career.

