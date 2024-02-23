After winning the Super Bowl LVIII and spending some time in Las Vegas, Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce hopped on a private jet and landed in Sydney, Australia to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, during her Eras Tour at Accor Stadium this weekend. On Thursday, right after a long flight, Travis joined Taylor on a zoo date, arm in arm, having a blast feeding Kangaroos.

Now, here's the wild part! In light of Travis and Taylor's wholesome date at Sydney Zoo, the eagle-eyed fans have dug up a tweet of Travis from 2018. In the old tweet, Kelce wrote about loving zoos. Interestingly, he tweeted it on the same day in 2018 that he visited the zoo in Australia with his girlfriend Taylor, on February 22! Talk about manifesting a zoo date, right?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce fanatics are going nuts over this! Here's how the fandom reacted to the resurfaced tweet:

"This man got a tweet for everything," one user said.

"Taylor’s got a song for everything and Travis has a tweet for everything. Soulmates lol," wrote another.

Advertisement

"He manifested for everything years ago," commented a third fan.

Another fan wrote, "Their relationship takes me to a whole new level of happiness. I love them so much!"

"His manifestation," a fifth user commented.

NFL superstar Travis Kelce went the extra mile to be with girlfriend, Taylor Swift in Australia. It comes after Taylor Swift performed at her Eras Tour show on Feb 10 in Tokyo and jetted out to land in San Francisco to attend the Super Bowl. In the NFL 2023 season, Swift was there to root for Travis at 13 Kansas City Chiefs games. Finally, on Feb 11, 2024, she watched the Chiefs clinch a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift's Australian leg of the Eras Tour started in Melbourne on Feb 16. Now the pop icon will perform in four shows at Accor Stadium in Sydney from Feb 23-25 with Sabrina Carpenter as the special guest.