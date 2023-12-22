Did Travis Kelce really buy a ring for Taylor Swift on her birthday? Truth revealed

Travis Kelce didn't attend Taylor Swift's birthday, but he still made headlines for the speculated gift he gave her. Do you remember that large opal ring Taylor Swift was seen wearing? Well, fans thought that it was a gift from her bae, Travis Kelce. But recently it was revealed who gave her that ring.

Taylor Swift's viral opal ring was given by a friend and not Travis Kelce

On December 13, as Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday, she was seen showing off her ring to bff Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Sperry. Fans thought that Travis Kelce proposed to her, and that's their engagement ring. But recently, Keleigh Sperry revealed who gave Taylor Swift that ring.

According to Keleigh Sperry, she was the one who gave Taylor Swift that ring as a present and not Travis Kelce. On December 21, Keleigh Sperry shared images of that ring in her finger on her Instagram story with a note that said, "Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled."

Keleigh Sperry said that with a picture of that opal ring inside a red box. She also shout-out to media outlets who were behind creating the fuzz the ring, when she said, "Here ya go!" in another Instagram story. Lastly, Keleigh Sperry shared a video of showing off that ring in her hand. "Love you T, bye media," she wrote.

Advertisement

Also Read: Resurfaced video of Travis Kelce, who recently defended Taylor Swift from NFL fans, shows Chiefs star mooning hecklers

While many fans thought that this ring was a sign of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, it turned out to be not. In fact, according to an NFL WAG, there's an untold tradition among the players . As per that tradition, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might not get married for a few months.