Did Travis Kelce Really Kneel During the National Anthem at an NFL Game? Find Out the Truth

The National Football League 2024 is around the corner and several players have been kneeling during the national anthem to use this platform to advocate for social justice. Meanwhile, fans are curious if Travis Kelce did the same at an NFL game.

Yes! The news about Kelce, who has become the center of attention worldwide, did take a knee at an NFL game. It happened during the national anthem when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Los Angeles Chargers back in 2017 on September 24 at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

It has been said that the now 34-year-old decided to do it in support of his teammates who were standing against racial abuse, injustice, and police brutality. The player has always been in support of the moment.

Meanwhile, the moment became popular in 2016 when several American players began protesting against racism in the United States by kneeling during the national anthem. This was later extended to the criticism of former US president Donald Trump’s actions.

Back in 2017, the 45th president of the United States stated that he was disappointed and criticized the players who kneeled during the national anthem. According to Trump, it was "total disrespect" as "courageous patriots have fought and died for our great American flag—we MUST honor and respect it!”

Talking about the NFL, the protest started in the league when San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeled ahead of preseason games in the same year. Following this, he was accompanied by several other players from the league and it started coming into the limelight. It became popular as “taking a knee.”

Advertisement

Around 200 players from the league joined the moment and decided to kneel in a show of solidarity. Additionally, players from the franchises like the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, and Pittsburgh Steelers decided not to appear for the entire national anthem.

Meanwhile, the players do not face any punishment for this, according to NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart, USA Sports reported. The upcoming season is all set to begin in September, with the pre-season games being held currently.

Kelce is currently gearing up for a three-peat with the Chiefs. The defending champions will become the first franchise to win three Lombardi trophies in a row if they continue their stunning performance like last year. Travis has become one of the most important players in the franchise.

The three-time Super Bowl champion is currently maintaining his high-profile, long-distance relationship with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. While the American football player is busy with the NFL schedules, his multiple Grammy winner sweetheart is entertaining her audience at her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Advertisement

The Chiefs are set to kick off their regular season on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, followed by a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, and Los Angeles Chargers the next month before they head into October. It is to be seen how many games the Cruel Summer hitmaker attends, like last year, to cheer for her NFL beau.

ALSO READ: Can NFL Referees Eject Players For Kneeling? All You Need To Know