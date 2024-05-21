A viral social media post on Facebook recently made a sensational claim – Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce had threatened to quit the team unless kicker Harrison Butker was fired.

The post, shared by the page The Patriots Lovers, featured a picture-in-picture image of Kelce and Butker with the explosive headline: "Travis Kelce Vows to Quit Chiefs Immediately if Team Doesn't Fire Harrison Butker."

Fans bid farewell to Travis Kelce amid rumor

The rumor quickly gained traction, amassing over 16.7K reactions and 15.4K comments; still counting from fans. Many expressed their disappointment, and a few mocked while bidding farewell to Kelce by urging him to take his girlfriend, global music star Taylor Swift, with him.

Comments like "OMG Taylor got to him" and "Take Swift with you please," flooded the post, fueling the wild rumor.

The pinned comment under the viral post linked to an article on the website SpaceXmania.com made the same claim about Kelce's ultimatum.

The article stated, "In a dramatic escalation within the Kansas City Chiefs organization, Travis Kelce, the team's star tight end, has issued a stark ultimatum: fire kicker Harrison Butker or he will quit the team immediately. This bold declaration comes after Butker's highly controversial comments at a public event, which have sparked intense debates both within and outside the sports community."

Satirical disclaimer reveals truth behind rumor

However, upon closer inspection, it became clear that the article originated from a website that explicitly states its content is satirical and not meant to be taken seriously.

The website clarified, "Please note that the article under the category 'SATIRE' are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate."

While the viral post gained significant traction and engagement, it was ultimately revealed to be a satirical piece, not based on any factual events. The rumor about Kelce's supposed "threat" to quit the Chiefs, unless Butker was fired, had no basis in reality, and the team itself did not respond to or acknowledge the claim.

Unfortunately, social media algorithms often prioritize content that generates engagement, regardless of its veracity. As a result, posts like Kelce's supposed "threat" ended up quickly spreading, causing confusion and misinformation.

It's crucial to exercise caution and critical thinking, especially when encountering such sensational or outrageous claims.

In the age of rapid information dissemination, it's essential to double-check the credibility of sources and content, and not contribute to the spread of false narratives or misinformation, even unintentionally.

