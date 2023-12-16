Did Travis Kelce secretly propose to Taylor Swift? BFF Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry spotted checking out singer's new ring

Travis Kelce's intention to propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday was widely rumored. However, he ended up not attending his girlfriend's birthday celebration, and the speculations of an instant proposal were quickly debunked.

But there’s a twist in the story. There was a unique ring that the ‘Blank Space’ singer was showing her bff after her birthday party. Above all, Travis Kelce’s close friend also recently shared Travis and Taylor’s marriage update .

Update on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement

Taylor Swift has been seen sporting a delightful friendship bracelet adorned with Travis Kelce's nickname, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. Along with this, she has also been seen flaunting a ring, further fueling curiosity among fans.

While the couple's relationship remains shrouded in mystery, some photographs of Taylor outside her birthday party in NYC have been circulating widely.

To be more specific, there’s one picture in which Taylor Swift was seen showing off a ring on her middle finger to her friends Miles Teller and Keleign Sperry, his wife. Since people usually do that with their wedding rings, there’s speculation among fans that Travis did propose to her.

Also Read: Why did Travis Kelce not attend Taylor Swift’s birthday party? Find out

The ring features oversized open gemstones attached elegantly with multiple dark gemstones on the outside. In the picture, you can clearly see Keleign Sperry holding Taylor Swift’s hand to have a better and closer look at the ring.

Advertisement

It seems unlikely however that this would be Travis' engagement ring for Taylor, as he would prefer to give it to her in person. Right now, he's in Kansas City, getting ready for the Chiefs' upcoming game against the Patriots. However, it's possible that this ring is a special gift from Travis Kelce himself. What are your thoughts? Feel free to share your opinion below!

Also Read: Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? Everything to know about Kylie McDevitt Kelce