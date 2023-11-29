Did Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole flirt with his brother Jason Kelce’s teammate Jalen Hurts on social media?

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend has sparked curiosity about her personal life after the Chiefs' star tight end started a viral romance with popstar Taylor Swift. Her recent online activity indicates that Kayla Nichole - Kelce's ex - may have a romantic interest in one of Jason Kelce's teammates.

Kayla Nicole tried flirting with Jalen Hurts, but the internet gave her a reality check

Who is Kayla Nicole? She is Travis Kelce’s last ex with whom he had an on-off relationship until they decided to part ways once and for all in 2022. So far, her relationship status has appeared that she is single, but it looks like she is planning to change that with Jason Kelce’s teammate.

Jason Kelce is Travis Kelce’s elder brother who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles as center. Recently, it appears that Travis Kelce’s ex, Kayla Nicole, tried flirting with Philadelphia Eagles’s star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Using her X account, Kayla Nicole reshared a video of Jalen Hurts posted by the NBA. In the video Jalen was sitting at the courtyard of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Philadelphia 76ers. Retweeting that post, Kayla wrote, “Fly eagles fly.”

Fans believe this was a direct attempt to flirt with Jalen Hurts. Travis Kelce’s ex made it more obvious for the fans to detect her flirtation with the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback when she made a follow-up Tweet. “Y’all have eyes too,” she wrote in her follow-up Tweet.

She likely hoped fans would support her interest in Jason Kelce's teammate rather than point out that quarterback Jalen Hurts is already in a relationship.

Fans spotted Kayla Nicole flirting with Jalen Hurts and gave her a reality check

“Y’all have eyes too,” was for the fans who figured out what Kayla was trying to do. Interestingly, fans came forward, giving her a reality check. Jalen Hurts is actually already committed to Bryonna Rivera Burrows.

“He’s happily taken he doesn’t want kelce’s leftovers she’s desperate for clout and attention. Pathetic,” said a fan, who appeared unimpressed by Kayla’s flirtation.

“This man ain’t paying you no attention. He needs to win games.” said a Jalen Hurts fan.

“Lmaoooo wanna comeback to black men after the yt boy dropped ya. Typical 😂😂😂”, commented another fan, taking a dig at her.

While Kayla Nicole is trying to change her relationship status, Travis Kelce is having a great time dating Taylor Swift. With Taylor Swift getting a break from her Eras Tour, Chiefs tight end and ‘Blank Space’ singer have their December well-planned .

