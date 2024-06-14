Did Trevor Bauer Really Sign With Houston Astros? Exploring Viral Claim

Trigger Warning: This article contains words like sexual assault

Trevor Bauer had been hoping to return to Major League Baseball this season. The former National League Cy Young Award winner recently threw a bullpen in front of the Houston Astros, which was apparently successful.

Bauer then shared a video on his Instagram feed of himself getting an Astros cap. This drove the baseball community into a frenzy, with many assuming that Houston had reached an agreement with Bauer.

Has Trevor Bauer really signed with the Houston Astros?

There's been a rumor circulating on social media that Trevor Bauer signed a one-year deal with the Astros. An X account named FAX Sports wrote, "BREAKING: The Houston Astros and Trevor Bauer are in agreement on a 1-year deal worth the league minimum, per

@HollyBaylorMLB.

The post further read, “The Astros just got a winner," Bauer said via a Zoom call with reporters. Bauer plans to join the team for this weekend's series against the Tigers."



However, fans who are unfamiliar with this account should know that it frequently parodies various speculated and fictitious MLB scenarios and exploits them as reality. The account did just that earlier this week, sending the Houston fans into a frenzy. So, to be completely clear, Bauer hasn’t signed with the Astros.

Trevor Bauer will be playing the rest of the 2024 season at LMB

Bauer stated on March 18, 2024, that he would begin the season by pitching six games for the Diablos Rojos del México of the Mexican League. On April 21, in his second start for the Diablos, Bauer threw 6 innings, collecting 14 strikeouts, including an immaculate inning in the fourth, and striking out 9 straight hitters, matching the league record.

Bauer led the league in ERA (1.50) and strikeouts (62) while tying for the lead in wins (5). He was picked for the LMB All-Star Game and was designated the South Division's starting pitcher. On May 25, 2024, Bauer agreed to a contract extension with the Diablos that would keep him with the team for the balance of the season.

Why is Trevor Bauer not playing for the MLB?

Bauer was formally suspended by the MLB on April 29, 2022, for 324 games, but the ruling was later reversed after an appeal. The ban was the result of the league's inquiry into charges of domestic abuse and sexual assault. Initially, the pitcher had been on administrative leave since July 2021, when law officials began investigating Bauer for sexual assault charges made by a woman.

Several women from several states have accused Bauer of assaulting them, including one who said Bauer was physically abusive to her in 2017 while in Ohio and a third complainant who came out during the MLB inquiry.

Initially, the MLB decided that Bauer would be punished for two entire regular baseball seasons. However, Bauer contested the decision, and on December 22, 2022, an independent arbitrator reduced his punishment to 194 games, making it effective immediately.

