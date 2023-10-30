Did Vince McMahon really offer Dana White cheap WrestleMania seats? WWE Chairman responds

Dana White and Vince McMahon stand out as two of the biggest promoters globally. Dana White is credited with putting UFC on the world map and transforming it into the premier promotion for top-notch mixed martial arts shows.

On the flip side, Vince McMahon is widely regarded as the individual who revolutionized the pro wrestling industry, with over four decades of dedicated work for WWE.

Recently, Dana White was asked about his relationship with Vince McMahon, to which he responded that while it may not have been great initially, they have now evolved into strong business partners.

Now Vince McMahon was asked about Dana White’s statement

“Please, I don’t do business that way. I don’t bust anybody’s chops unless they get in the way” Vince further claimed “Dana and I get along very, very well. He’s a good guy We’re good partners and good businessmen. You’re good businessmen, you get along”

Ronda Rousey former UFC champion made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 34 and she also invited Dana White to witness her biggest match in WWE.

Later Dana White revealed he was not provided proper seats for WrestleMania, McMahon was asked about this incident in the same interview which Vince denied and laughed.

ALSO READ: Dana White reveals Vince McMahon tried to f**k with him for no reason before calling him ‘Michael Jordan of the business world’

UFC and WWE merged

WWE and UFC are now under the same umbrella. WWE was owned by Vince McMahon he recently sold the company this year to Ari Emanuel CEO and founder of Endeavor.

UFC’s parent company Zuffa was acquired by Endeavor Group back in 2016.

After acquiring WWE, Endeavor Group announced that they would list UFC and WWE under the same name for the market and new company. Later the name was revealed as the TKO Group.

WWE was sold to Endeavor for 9.3 billion dollars now both companies' combined worth is 21 billion dollars.

After the merger, Vince McMahon was crowned as the executive chairman of TKO Group, and Dana White former president of UFC was given the position of UFC CEO.

ALSO READ: ‘I must return’: Conor McGregor admits time away from UFC frustrating, reveals possible return timeline