If we were living in a simulation, the viral Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec would be the main character. The 51-year-old snagged a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event on Tuesday. However, it was his calm demeanor and nonchalance that captured the internet’s attention.

Yusuf Dikec's laid-back demeanor, showing up with only his prescription glasses and a hand in his pocket, made him look like the calmest superhero ever. This vibe even reached the French Embassy in Turkey, which posted on X, "Be cool like Yusuf Dikec."

Of course, when a hero emerges, controversies aren’t far behind. Naturally, the same happened with Dikec. There have been numerous claims about his professional and personal life. Some simple ones, like the misinformation that Yusuf won in solo competition at the 2024 Olympics, to more serious ones, like people speculating if Turkey sent a hitman to the Olympics. The latest addition to these rumors includes posts suggesting that Yusuf took up shooting after a fight with his ex-wife.

While Yusuf did everything right, he did not stand "emotionless" on the podium and declare, "Sharon, if you’re watching this, I want my dog back."

Verdict: Fake news

Yusuf Dikec did not take up shooting after an argument with his wife post-divorce

Some people just want to see him as, well, a real-life John Wick.

Recently, various posts online claimed that Yusuf, who became a viral sensation for his performance at the Paris Olympics, had taken up shooting after an argument with his ex-wife. One particular Facebook page mentioned:

"Dikec Yusuf, who only recently took up shooting after a particularly heated argument with his ex-wife, credits his success to his newfound passion for seeing his kids and a relentless drive to prove his ex wrong. "I never thought I'd be here," Yusuf said, shrugging nonchalantly. "I was just aiming for a weekend with the kids."

"The 52-year-old, who works as a mechanic in a small garage in Istanbul, first picked up a gun during a particularly frustrating divorce mediation."

After winning silver, Yusuf stood emotionless on the Olympic podium and declared, "Sharon, if you're watching this, I want my dog back."

Some readers interpreted this rumor as a factual recount of real-life events. However, none of this story is true. The rumor about Dikec originated from The Sports Memery — a Facebook page known for its humorous or satirical content. Its bio states:

"Satire / Parody & memes. Nothing is real here. Sports are hilarious, come laugh with us."

To clear things up further, here’s a little background on Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec

Born in 1973, Dikec has competed in every Summer Olympic Games since 2008. In the ongoing Paris Games, he also participated in the 10m Air Pistol Men event, securing 13th place, as shown on the Paris Olympics website.

The website mentions that Dikec’s hobbies include dancing. He took up shooting after he “started working as a non-commissioned officer for the Gendarmerie General Command,” according to the site. He began competing in shooting in 2001.

The Gendarmerie General Command, an armed enforcement agency under Turkey's Ministry of Interior, works to maintain security, safety, and public order. According to the NATO Centers of Excellence, the agency’s history dates back to 1839.

Dikec, who was seen aiming for his target on Tuesday with one hand in his pocket, ironically believes in the philosophy that “success doesn’t come with your hands in your pockets,” as stated in his bio on the official Olympics website.

The four-time Olympian also holds records as a seven-time European champion, among other accomplishments.

Who is Yusuf Dikec's wife?

There is no reporting on Yusuf Dikec having an ex-wife or kids. And he certainly did not ask for his dog back on the podium. What we know for sure is that Dikec didn’t stand “emotionless” on the podium and declare, “Sharon, if you’re watching this, I want my dog back."