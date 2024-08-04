Did Viral Turkish Shooter Yusuf Dikec Really Get into Shooting After Argument With Ex-Wife? Exploring Viral Rumor

On August 1, 2024, articles arose online alleging that Turkish sport shooter Yusuf Dikec, who became a viral sensation for his performance in the air pistol event at the Paris Olympics, had returned to the sport following an altercation with his ex-wife. We discovered examples of the claim on Facebook and X.

The post captioned, “Dikec Yusuf, who only recently took up shooting after a particularly heated argument with his ex-wife, credits his success to his newfound passion for seeing his kids and a relentless drive to prove his ex wrong. "I never thought I'd be here," Yusuf said, shrugging nonchalantly. "I was just aiming for a weekend with the kids."

“The 52-year-old, who works as a mechanic in a small garage in Istanbul, first picked up a gun during a particularly frustrating divorce mediation. After winning silver, Yusuf stood emotionless on the Olympic podium and declared, "Sharon, if you're watching this, I want my dog back."

Some viewers appeared to accept the rumors about Dikec's genesis tale as a true account of real-life occurrences. However, the entire thing was false. The myth regarding Dikec began with The Sports Memery, a Facebook page that defines its content as funny or satirical. The bio stated

Furthermore, on August 2, 2024, a post on The Sports Memery page openly addressed the viral claim regarding Dikec, noting that it (and all of the information on the page) was satirical and not true. Meanwhile, other individuals went even further, impersonating the phrasing of the "ex-wife" message.

The fictitious narrative gained traction following Dikec's success in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol event at the 2024 Olympics when he competed without the sophisticated sharpshooting gear commonly worn by sport shooters. But his comfortable and casual look paid off: Dikec and fellow Turkish shooter Sevval Ilayda Tarhan won silver in the event, Turkey's first medal in shooting.

There were also some similar satirical claims about the 2024 Paris Olympics since they began on July 26, 2024, including the claim that the 2024 Games were the "lowest-rated" in history and allegations that different sponsors had withdrawn sponsorships following the opening ceremony.

At the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Dikec's approach stood out. Unlike other pistol shooters, who use specialized gear including visors, hefty ear defenders, and shooting lenses to improve focus, Dikec wore merely a yellow ear plug.

His silver hair, keen stare, conventional spectacles, and jersey that resembled an ordinary T-shirt piqued spectators' interest. The customary technique of shooting with the non-shooting hand in a pocket, which Dikec embraced, further contributed to his laid-back personality.

Despite his global reputation, Dikec remains unconcerned and a little astonished by the attention. Dikec has stated that he loves to shoot with both eyes open, which deviates from the norm since many shooters employ specialized equipment for increased precision.

