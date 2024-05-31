Did Wayne Gretzky Date Joey Moss' Sister Vicki? All about NHL Great One’s Relationship With Canadian Singer

Wayne Gretzky is happily married to Janet Jones, who is a former actress. Gretzky will always be considered the greatest hockey player with many accolades under his belt. But before he got married, he often stole the spotlight because of his previous relationship with Vicki Moss.

Did Wayne Gretzky date Joey Moss' sister Vicki?

Yes, “The Great One” dated Vicki Moss, sister of the late Joey Moss. Gretzky met Vicki when he was part of the Oilers team. The couple dated for 7 long years but broke up as Vicki Moss didn’t want to leave her singing career and Wayne was against it.

How did Gretzky meet Vicki Moss?

Wayne Gretzky and Joey Moss once appeared on the show Tommy Banks Live in 1981. When Vicki was asked how they both met each other. Vicki is uncomfortable answering and instead, “The Great One” asks if he can answer the question.

He said, “Vicki was singing in a nightclub and myself and my roommate Kevin, happened to be there.” He added, “A magician there happened to introduce us”

Also, Gretzky said he was "turned down 3 time" before he wooed Vicki Moss.

If it wasn’t for her not giving up her career, we might not have known Janet Jones. But, the bigger story is of Joey Moss, who came into the Edmonton Oilers and became a great friend of Wayne Gretzky.

Who is Joey Moss?

Joey Moss drew the attention of Oilers center Wayne Gretzky in 1980. Gretzky was dating Moss' sister, Vikki, at the time. Gretzky was impressed with Moss' devotion to his job at the bottle depot and urged club general manager Glen Sather that the young guy be granted a trial. Also, the man had Down Syndrome and still, he managed to work for the Oilers.

As the summer of 1986 approached, Gretzky was concerned that Moss would forget all he had learned with the Oilers, so he contacted the Edmonton Eskimos' equipment manager, Dwayne Mandrusiak, and asked if Moss could work with them during training camp in the summer months.

Moss' career with the Oilers lasted far longer than Gretzky's. His determination and love of hockey propelled him to national celebrity status and served as a major symbol of franchise continuity. During the Oilers' surprise playoff run in 2006, Moss postponed elective surgery for a hernia in order to complete the Stanley Cup playoffs.

His primary responsibilities on the squad were cleaning, managing towels and water, and running errands for former equipment manager Lyle "Sparky" Kulchisky.

Moss' younger brother, Stephen, acted as his legal guardian until his death in June 2019 from glioblastoma. Moss died on October 26, 2020, in a hospital in Edmonton. He was 57 years old and had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease before his death. He also underwent surgery to heal a fractured hip he received in July of the same year.

